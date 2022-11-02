Fed's Powell says rate hike size could shrink at December meeting

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. central bank could downshift
on the size of its rate increases at its year-end policy
meeting.
Speaking at a news conference following the Federal Open
Market Committee meeting, Powell said when it comes to moving to
smaller rate rises from the 75 basis point moves that have
defined recent rate hikes, "that time is coming and it may come
as soon as the December meeting," Powell said, while adding "no
decision has been made" yet on what action to take at next
month's FOMC gathering.
(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)