Fed's Powell says too soon to speculate over rate hike pause

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell cautioned Wednesday against any sense the central
bank will soon move to the sidelines with interest rate rises.
"It is very premature to be thinking about pausing" on the
effort to lift the federal funds target rate, Powell said. He
spoke at a press conference following a Federal Open Market
Committee meeting that saw officials raise rates by 75 basis
points and signal a possibility they may soon be able to
downshift to slower rate rises while taking stock of how past
actions are affecting the economy.
(Reporting by Michael S. Derbyd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)