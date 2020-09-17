Fed's Powell sees a long road to 'maximum employment'

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The way Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell sees it, the U.S. labor market has a long way to go to
meet the central bank's maximum employment goal and a lot of
boxes to tick along the way.
In his most extensive effort to explain how the Fed will
measure progress toward a goal prioritized last month under the
Fed's new framework, Powell was clear on Wednesday that he and
other policymakers were not focused on any single number, such
as the unemployment rate.
"Maximum employment is not something that can be reduced to
a number the way inflation can," Powell told a news conference
after the Fed announced its commitment to keep interest rates
low until they are convinced of the job market's strength and
that inflation is on track to run above the Fed's 2% goal for
some time.
"It's a range of factors," he said. "We're not looking at a
rule. We're looking at a judgmental assessment."
When asked if the Fed would like to return to the
unemployment rate seen earlier this year, Powell said the Fed is
not targeting a specific rate, but pointed out "there was a lot
to like about a 3.5% unemployment rate."
But Powell laid out a menu of factors - including wage
growth, workforce participation and disparities in minority
joblessness relative to whites - that must be satisfied before
the Fed would view the economy at maximum employment, and thus
even consider raising interest rates.
"We would like to get back to a strong labor market where
wages are moving up, where people can find work, where labor
force participation is holding up nicely," Powell said. "That’s
what we’d really love to get back to."
But the Fed chief also said the central bank was limited in
how much it could do to help close some of those gaps,
suggesting it may be up to Congress to roll out policies that
can help disadvantaged workers land jobs or help to address
income inequality.
Indeed, racial disparities persisted before the pandemic,
even while those metrics were improving and pointing to a more
inclusive workforce. For instance, as the overall unemployment
rate first reached a record low of 3.5% in September 2019, the
Black unemployment rate was still about twice as high as the
white unemployment rate, a ratio that has persisted since the
Labor Department began breaking out the Black unemployment rate
in 1972.
Another metric to watch will be the labor force
participation rate, which increased slightly last year as more
women entered the labor force. Labor force participation has
started to recover after hitting a crisis low in April, but the
gains have been slightly stronger for men than for women.
Some labor market analysts note that women are more likely
to take a career hit when they face challenges accessing child
care. They question whether more women may drop out of the labor
force during the crisis, suggesting the economy may take longer
to return to prior levels of participation.
Nonetheless, the labor market is starting to improve, as
seen by the drop in the unemployment rate to 8.4% from a
coronavirus pandemic high of 14.7%, Powell said. The number of
Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits also
dropped from very high levels at the height of the crisis, he
pointed out.
Yet the number of people seeking jobless benefits for the
first time each week is still about five times as high as it was
before the pandemic, Powell said. It totaled a seasonally
adjusted 860,000 for the week ended Sept. 12.
"The overall picture is clear," Powell said
"And that’s that the labor market has been recovering but
that it’s a long way, a long way from maximum employment," he
said.
