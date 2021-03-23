Fed's Powell tells lawmakers inflation risk remains low

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that a coming round
of post-pandemic price hikes won't get out of hand and fuel a
destructive breakout of persistent inflation.
"We do expect inflation will move up over the course of the
year," but it will be "neither particularly large nor
persistent," Powell said in testimony before the House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee after some members
said they were concerned about rising prices.
"We have the tools to deal with that" if it becomes a
problem, Powell said.
Powell was testifying alongside Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen as part of a hearing to ostensibly review the progress of
the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and
the effectiveness of the fiscal and monetary policies used to
combat the crisis.
But it was marked by an early skirmish over possible
infrastructure and tax increase plans being considered by the
Biden administration.
Yellen, questioned about whether corporate or other tax
increases could do more harm than good, said an infrastructure
plan would target "spending that this economy needs to be
competitive and productive," but would require "some revenue
raisers" to offset the cost.
"The Biden administration is not going to propose policies
that hurt small businesses or Americans," Yellen said.
The U.S. economic recovery is evolving faster than expected,
but still faces risks from the coronavirus pandemic on one side
and potential inflation on the other as massive fiscal support
rolls through the system.
The federal response to the crisis, including spending of
about $5 trillion and massive support from the central bank, set
the stage for a rebound now taking hold as the COVID-19
vaccination program gains momentum and pandemic restrictions are
lifted.
However, it remains unclear how quickly millions of
still-unemployed workers will find their way back to jobs,
whether the Fed can keep markets on an even keel amid rising
prices and bond yields, and if initial progress against the
pandemic can be sustained.
ECONOMIC OPTIMISM
In testimony released ahead of the hearing, Yellen repeated
an optimistic view that the U.S. response, including the Biden
administration's $1.9 trillion relief package that was passed
this month, could get the country back to full employment by
next year.
"I am confident that people will reach the other side of
this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact. And I
believe they will be met there by a growing economy. In fact, I
think we may see a return to full employment next year," Yellen
said.
The current U.S. unemployment rate of 6.2% is far above the
multi-decade lows of around 3.5% reached before the pandemic,
and statistical surveys during the crisis may understate the
true level. The economy is about 9.5 million jobs short of where
it was in February 2020.
Still, Fed officials including Powell expect job growth to
accelerate in coming months as life returns to normal and a wide
variety of businesses, from restaurants to amusement parks,
begin to reopen and restaff their workforces.
"The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally
expected and looks to be strengthening," Powell said in his
opening statement.
Yellen and Powell are scheduled to appear before the Senate
Banking Committee on Wednesday.
