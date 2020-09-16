Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify on Sept. 23 before a House panel on the central bank's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee said in a statement.

The House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democrat James Clyburn, cited Powell's comment on Wednesday that "more fiscal support is likely to be needed."

The committee said the hearing will examine the job market, the federal government's economic recovery efforts, how the crisis has exacerbated inequality, and the need for additional fiscal stimulus.

Powell said at a news conference following the central bank's policy meeting on Wednesday that the economic recovery, is ongoing but the pace is expected to slow, requiring continued support from the Fed and, he said, from further government spending.

President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress have been wrangling with Democrats to whittle down a $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House in May. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler and Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32pSony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99
RE
05:29pBrazil's central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 2.00%, as expected
RE
05:25pWHITING PETROLEUM : Announces 2020 Guidance and Organizational Changes to Better Position the Company for 2021
PU
05:24pFed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23
RE
05:22pRichard Branson-backed blank-check company VG Acquisition files for IPO
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pU.S. appeals court questions Asian-American bias claims against Harvard
RE
05:08pBOJ to hold fire, signal resolve to work closely with Suga's new cabinet
RE
05:07pU.S. health agency spokesman Caputo takes leave after Facebook rant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
2ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations a..
3ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group