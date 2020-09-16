Fed's Powell to testify before House on coronavirus economic response on Sept. 23

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell will testify on Sept. 23 before a House panel on
the central bank's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the
committee said in a statement.
The House of Representatives' Select Subcommittee on the
Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democrat James Clyburn, cited
Powell's comment on Wednesday that "more fiscal support is
likely to be needed."
The committee said the hearing will examine the job market,
the federal government's economic recovery efforts, how the
crisis has exacerbated inequality, and the need for additional
fiscal stimulus.
Powell said at a news conference following the central
bank's policy meeting on Wednesday that the economic recovery,
is ongoing but the pace is expected to slow, requiring continued
support from the Fed and, he said, from further government
spending.
President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in
Congress have been wrangling with Democrats to whittle down a $3
trillion coronavirus aid bill passed by the
Democratic-controlled House in May.
