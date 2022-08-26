Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Powell warns of 'pain' in inflation fight

08/26/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in hotly anticipated remarks on Friday, warned of slower economic growth and pain ahead for American households, saying the U.S. economy will need more constrictive monetary policy "for some time" before inflation comes under control.

"While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."

The prepared remarks at the annual Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming pushed U.S. stocks sharply lower as the speech suggested the central bank will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, which is currently more than three times the Fed's 2% target.

Fed policymakers have said they need to curb demand for goods and services by raising borrowing costs and making it more costly to finance homes, cars and business investments. As the process begins to sting, particularly in the housing market, companies may adjust their hiring plans or even resort to layoffs.

Powell also said people should not expect the Fed to dial back quickly until the inflation problem is fixed and some policymakers have indicated that even a recession would not dissuade them from fixing it.

"We must keep at it until the job is done."

Powell did not hint at what the Fed might do at its upcoming September meeting but officials are expected to approve either a 50-basis-point or 75-basis-point rate increase.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.99% 0.68887 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.69% 1.17347 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.69% 0.767 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 0.99582 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012506 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.24% 0.61346 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:19pCorn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
RE
03:10pNigeria releases $265 mln for outstanding airline ticket sales
RE
03:08pDealing with inflation now an urgent issue, BIS chief says
RE
03:07pCDC DIRECTOR : Most U.S. monkeypox vaccine shots have been first doses
RE
03:05p3M subsidiary's bankruptcy fails to stop combat earplug lawsuits
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.43% This Week to Settle at $9.2960 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57p3M subsidiary's bankruptcy fails to stop combat earplug lawsuits
RE
02:45pU.S.-China, Russia rivalry could scupper global digital currency network -Fitch
RE
02:39pStrike by waste workers in Scotland fills streets with garbage
RE
02:30pECB's Knot says he favors large rate hikes -NOS interview
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'raise and hold' inflation gamble in spotlight as Jackson Hole aw..
2Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, Salesforce, Union Pacific, Snowflak..
3Watchdog bares teeth on Veolia- Suez megadeal
4Analysis-Musk tests limits of governance by having children with aide
5U.S. consumer spending misses expectation in July; inflation slows

HOT NEWS