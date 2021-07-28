Fed's Powell will deliver speech at Jackson Hole conference, does not specify topic

July 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said
on Wednesday that he is in the process of writing a speech to be
delivered at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central
bankers taking place next month, but he declined to say what his
remarks will focus on.
Powell responded to a question during a news conference
after the end of the Fed's latest two-day policy meeting about
whether the central bank will provide more details about the
future pace of its asset purchases during the upcoming
conference. The Kansas City Fed, which organizes the conference
held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, does not release the agenda until
after the conference starts.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler)