Fed's Quarles seeks global coordination on climate-related financial risk

July 11 (Reuters) - Global financial regulators need a joint
effort to address climate-related financial risks, the chair of
the Financial Stability Board said on Sunday, urging the body
tasked with setting disclosure standards to "press forward as
quickly as possible."
Randal Quarles, who is also the Federal Reserve's Vice Chair
for Supervision, also called for an international effort to
develop comprehensive and comparable data on climate-related
risks, including better information on the dangers of extreme
weather events to business, bank and household balance sheets.
"Globally consistent, comparable, and reliable disclosures,
as well as a broader set of high-quality, relevant data,
together, can provide the basis to assess climate-related
financial risks and the impact on financial stability," Quarles
said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Venice
International Conference on Climate Change.
Among efforts the FSB is spearheading, Quarles said, is
coordinating work with global central banks on the financial
metrics useful for scenario analyses, an approach to assessing
bank risk to climate stressors underway in some countries but
that faces political resistance in the United States.
The FSB, which coordinates financial rules for the G20 group
of nations, earlier this week released a "climate roadmap" to
help get international regulators on the same page as far as
goals and milestones toward better managing climate-related
risks.
