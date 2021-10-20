Fed's Quarles: taper test is met, Fed not behind curve

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles
on Wednesday said that while it's time for the Fed to begin
dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be "premature" to
start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that
is likely to recede next year.
The Fed had promised in December to keep buying $120 billion
in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities each month until
the economy had made "substantial further progress" toward its
goals of 2% inflation and maximum employment.
Since then, the U.S. unemployment rate has dropped nearly
two percentage points to 4.8%, and consumer price inflation has
registered above 5% for four straight months.
"It is clear that we have met the test of substantial
further progress toward both our employment and our inflation
mandates, and I would support a decision at our November meeting
to start reducing these purchases and complete that process by
the middle of next year," Quarles said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the Milken Institute.
Economic growth, after slowing last quarter amid a surge in
COVID-19 cases, will be strong for the rest of this year and
next, he predicted. Demand for labor continues to far outpace
the supply, pushing upward on wages he said; and supply chain
bottlenecks have disrupted production and distribution, pushing
upward on prices.
But though these factors have pushed inflation far above the
Fed's target, they are likely to recede next year, he said. The
sharpest price rises are in specific sectors and items most
affected by COVID-related shortages. Expectations for inflation
remain anchored at around 2%.
All that, he said, means "I do not see the (Fed) as behind
the curve" on fighting inflation. To the contrary, he said,
"constraining demand now, to bring it into line with a
transiently interrupted supply, would be premature."
The Fed can remain patient with policy to allow the labor
market more time to recover, he said. Should inflation, contrary
to the view held widely among Fed policymakers, stay elevated
next year, "I am confident that the monetary policy tools at our
disposal can bring inflation down toward our 2% goal," he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)