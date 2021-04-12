Fed's Rosengren says U.S. economy should see significant rebound this year

April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy could see a
significant rebound this year thanks to accommodative monetary
and fiscal policy, but the labor market still has much room for
improvement, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric
Rosengren said on Monday.
"With labor-market slack still significant, and inflation
still below the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, my
perspective is that the current highly accommodative stance of
monetary policy is appropriate," Rosengren said during a virtual
discussion with business leaders.
Coronavirus vaccines' ability to successfully prevent the
spread of new variants of the virus would also be important, he
said. "Assuming virus variants do not become especially
problematic, we should see an unusually strong post-recession
recovery," he said.
Under a new framework adopted last year, Fed officials will
be patient and leave rates near zero until inflation
materializes - no longer raising rates in anticipation of higher
inflation when the unemployment rate is low, Rosengren said.
Policymakers are trying to avoid the sluggish recovery that
took place after the global financial crisis, and it is possible
that the unemployment rate could drop to pre-pandemic levels of
about 4% within the next two years, Rosengren said.
While they focus on the recovery, policymakers should also
be wary of risks lurking in financial markets, Rosengren said.
For example, some money market funds faced liquidity problems
last year after some investors pulled their money quickly, he
said.
Solutions could include requiring some funds to invest more
in government-backed debt. It could also help to develop a
system for buying and selling Treasury securities that is not as
reliant on broker dealers, which can face strain when large
volumes of Treasury securities are sold.
“During the economic recovery, policymakers should be
diligent about removing these risks to financial stability," he
said.
