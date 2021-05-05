Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Rosengren says inflation will normalize close to 2%

05/05/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York

(Reuters) - Inflation will be temporarily distorted this spring as the U.S. economy works through imbalances caused by the pandemic but the pressures should be short-lived and should not lead to a pullback in monetary policy, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday.

"Despite the ebbs and flows of the data, inflation is expected to remain close to 2 percent over the forecast horizon," Rosengren said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by Boston College. "This does seem to me to be the most likely outcome, which should allow monetary policymakers to be patient in removing accommodation, until more progress in the labor market has occurred."

Rosengren said "significant slack remains in the economy" and that unemployment was still elevated in March when compared to before the pandemic. Millions of Americans have left the labor force and the labor force participation rate, which measures the share of people who are either working or looking for work, is "depressed," he said.

Fed policymakers agreed last week to leave interest rates near zero and to continue purchasing $120 billion a month in bonds until there is "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's goals for inflation and maximum employment.

The outlook for the U.S. economy is strong thanks to health improvements and robust fiscal support, but under the Fed's new framework, officials are going to wait until that stronger growth materializes before they make changes to monetary policy, Rosengren said.

"This implies that current policy will remain accommodative until the labor market can consistently help deliver on the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal," Rosengren said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.44% 0.77429 Delayed Quote.0.84%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.3901 Delayed Quote.1.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.24% 0.81473 Delayed Quote.3.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.19953 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013548 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.62% 0.72054 Delayed Quote.0.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45pNFT-CRAZE CONTINUES : the first NFT house on the Moon is up for sale for $100,000
SE
12:44pFacebook's clegg says "we'll be able to do so considerably faster" than the 6 months oversight board gave the company
RE
12:42pGM profit shrugs off chip shortage with high-priced pickups, SUVs
RE
12:36pFED'S MESTER : These differ from mbs purchases in the previous financial crisis, which was centered on the housing market
RE
12:35pFED'S MESTER : We did not want a financial issue on top of the pandemic
RE
12:34pFED'S MESTER : Asked about purchases of mortgage-bonds, says we were buying these because of disruptions in the bond market
RE
12:34pFed's Rosengren says inflation will normalize close to 2%
RE
12:34pFed's Rosengren says conditions for tapering could be reached later this year
RE
12:33pFED'S MESTER : Not too concerned that inflation will get out of hand
RE
12:32pFED'S MESTER : To some extent we want inflation expectations to rise a bit but anchored at level consistent with our goal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Facing chips shortage, Biden may s..
4Yellen brings some relief
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Qualcomm, 3M, Caterpillar, Paramount, Under Armour...

HOT NEWS