Fed's Waller, Bowman abstained from support for Goolsbee: report

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's new
president Austan Goolsbee, a former President Barack Obama
advisor, got the job without the support of two of the Fed's
seven governors, suggesting some wariness on his selection,
Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both
appointees of former President Donald Trump, abstained from the
vote on Goolsbee's hiring, Bloomberg News said, citing a record
of the vote obtained through a public documents request. Fed
Chair Powell, appointed for his first term by Obama and for his
second term by Trump, supported the pick, along with the other
governors.
Fed presidents are picked by their own boards and not the
U.S. president, but the choice is subject to the approval of Fed
governors, and candidates typically meet with Fed Board members
prior to their vote.
Goolsbee started his job in December. Wall Street Journal
reported earlier this week that President Joe Biden is
considering him to succeed Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard, who
leaves the central bank next week for a job at the White House.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)