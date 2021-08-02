Fed's Waller: 'Go early and go fast' on taper

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher
Waller on Monday said the U.S. central bank could start to
reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two
monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1
million, as he expects.
There's "no reason" to go slow on tapering the Fed's bond
purchase program, Waller said in an interview on CNBC.
"If the jobs reports come in as I think they're going to in
the next two reports then in my view with tapering we should go
early and go fast, in order to make sure we're in position to
raise rates in 2022, if we have to," he said, adding that he
could see an announcement in September and the first slowdown in
purchases in October.
That's a few months earlier than most on Wall Street are
expecting, and quicker than Fed Governor Lael Brainard suggested
she'd be open to in remarks made on Friday.
An increase of some 1.6 million to 2 million jobs over the
next two reports - the first of which is due out this Friday -
would mean that the economy will have regained 85% of its job
losses by the beginning of September, Waller said.
"There's no reason you'd want to go slow on the taper, to
prolong it - you want to get it done and get it over."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick
Zieminski)