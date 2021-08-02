Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Waller: 'Go early and go fast' on taper

08/02/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the U.S. central bank could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects.

There's "no reason" to go slow on tapering the Fed's bond purchase program, Waller said in an interview on CNBC.

"If the jobs reports come in as I think they're going to in the next two reports then in my view with tapering we should go early and go fast, in order to make sure we're in position to raise rates in 2022, if we have to," he said, adding that he could see an announcement in September and the first slowdown in purchases in October.

That's a few months earlier than most on Wall Street are expecting, and quicker than Fed Governor Lael Brainard suggested she'd be open to in remarks made on Friday.

An increase of some 1.6 million to 2 million jobs over the next two reports - the first of which is due out this Friday - would mean that the economy will have regained 85% of its job losses by the beginning of September, Waller said.

"There's no reason you'd want to go slow on the taper, to prolong it - you want to get it done and get it over." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54pBILL GATES : Bill Gates, Melinda French officially divorced -court document
RE
03:51pChina quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - U.S. sources
RE
03:47pFED'S WALLER : 'Go early and go fast' on taper
RE
03:45pFED'S WALLER : 'Go early and go fast' on taper
RE
03:41pLouisiana reinstates statewide mask mandate as COVID overwhelms hospitals
RE
03:41pLouisiana governor reinstates statewide mask mandate for vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors, including schools
RE
03:40pGLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves
RE
03:21pOil falls over 3% on concerns over demand and OPEC supply boost
RE
03:10pBanks eased lending standards for businesses, households in second quarter, Fed survey shows
RE
03:09pWheat nears three-month high on global crop reduction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5Stocks edge up, oil slides amid delta anxiety

HOT NEWS