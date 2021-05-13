Fed's Waller: "Several more months" of data needed before debating policy shifts

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve
needs "several more months of data" before considering changes
to its wide-open monetary policy, to ensure that recent weak job
growth and high inflation prove temporary, Federal Reserve Gov.
Christopher Waller said on Thursday.
Waller said a "ready to rip" economy will eventually work
through what he regards as a temporary "mismatch" between
companies' booming demand for workers and the willingness of
people on the sidelines to take jobs while the pandemic is
ongoing and unemployment benefits are available to pay the
bills.
April's higher than expected 4.2% annual jump in consumer
prices, meanwhile, will prove temporary as supply bottlenecks
ease, and consumers spend down a surplus of savings accumulated
from the flow of government funds during the pandemic, Waller
said.
"The U.S. economy is hitting the gas and continuing to make
a very strong recovery," Waller said.
Still, the April inflation and job results were a surprise
that led to "the jaw of every forecaster hitting the floor,"
Waller said, and confirmed the need for the Fed to base changes
to its policies on outcomes, not forecasts that particularly
coming out of a pandemic might be off base.
The Fed has said it would not change its $120 billion in
monthly bond purchases until there has been "substantial further
progress" in putting people back to work, with an increase in
the current near-zero target interest rate even further down the
road. It also wants to nudge inflation above 2% for some time to
make up for prior weak inflation, and has pledged not to
overreact to short-term jumps in prices that may now be
underway.
The May and June job reports "may reveal that April was an
outlier, but we need to see that first before we start thinking
about adjusting our policy stance," Waller said. "Now is the
time we need to be patient, steely-eyed central bankers, and not
be head-faked by temporary data surprises."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)