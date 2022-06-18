Fed's Waller backs another big rate hike for 'all in' inflation fight

June 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher
Waller on Saturday became the latest U.S. central banker to
pledge a whatever-it-takes approach to fighting inflation, three
days after the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a
percentage point and signaled more hikes to come.
"If the data comes in as I expect, I will support a
similar-sized move at our July meeting," Waller told a Society
for Computational Economics conference in Dallas. "The Fed is
'all in' on re-establishing price stability."
A surge in inflation, which is at its highest level in 40
years, has made hawks of nearly all Fed policymakers, only one
of whom dissented earlier this week against what was the central
bank's biggest rate increase in more than a quarter of a
century.
Policymakers currently expect to raise the Fed's benchmark
overnight interest rate, now in a range of 1.50%-1.75%, to at
least 3.4% in the next six months. A year ago, the majority
thought the rate would need to stay near zero until 2023.
On Friday, the Fed called its fight against inflation
"unconditional," and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who
had been its most dovish policymaker, declared "we'll do
whatever it takes" to bring inflation back down to the central
bank's 2% target.
Inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption
Expenditures Price Index, is running at more than three times
that level.
"That's the most important thing I'm worried about," Waller
said on Saturday, adding that moving rates quickly up to the
neutral level and into restrictive territory is necessary to
slow demand and put a check on inflation.
That monetary tightening will likely drive unemployment, now
at 3.6%, to between 4% and 4.25%, or possibly higher, Waller
said, "but my goal is just to slow the economy." Rising worries
that Fed rate hikes will cause a recession, he said, "are a bit
overblown."
Waller also said there are limits to how fast the Fed can
move: markets would have a "heart attack" if the central bank
raised rates by a full percentage point in a single move.
RISK OF OVERSHOOT
Speaking at the same event in Dallas, former Fed Vice Chair
Donald Kohn blamed high inflation in part on a decision to delay
the tightening of policy that he traced to a framework the U.S.
central bank adopted in 2020. That framework ruled out raising
rates to preempt inflation triggered by falling unemployment.
Waller, however, argued that it was the Fed's overly
specific promises about when it would end its massive asset
purchases, implemented in 2020 to shelter the economy from
pandemic-related fallout, that were at fault.
Structural changes to the economy mean there is a "decent
chance" the Fed will in the future need to again slash its
policy rate to zero and buy bonds to fight even a typical
recession, he said.
Waller said, next time, he would support less restrictive
promises around the end of bond purchases and more clarity
around not just when the Fed would start to tighten policy but
also how fast. If the Fed says it will not start raising rates
until the labor market is at full employment, as it did in the
recent cycle, markets should be primed to understand that
borrowing costs will be pushed up very quickly once rates start
to rise.
Kohn, for his part, urged some caution once rates are high
enough to start slowing inflation, warning that the Fed risks
overshooting on its goals.
"It requires judgment and confidence to know when to back
off," Kohn said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Paul Simao)