May 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that it is time to "hit it" on raising rates to deal with inflation that is too high and a labor market, with nearly two open jobs for every job seeker, that is "out of whack."

"It's time to raise rates now when the economy can take it," Waller said at the economic Club of Minnesota. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)