Fed's Waller says big rate hikes needed, but 100-basis-point move would shock markets

June 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has to move interest
rates "a lot" to get them up to a neutral level and into
restrictive territory to bring down inflation, but doing so in
100-basis-point increments would shock markets unnecessarily,
Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Saturday.
"It's like, well, I think the markets would have a heart
attack," Waller said during a panel at a conference in Dallas.
On the other hand, he added, when inflation data came in worse
than expected less than a week before the June 14-15 policy
meeting, the Fed was right to ditch its guidance to raise rates
by a half a percentage point and roll out a bigger hike.
"I don't want to cause a recession ... My goal is to just
slow the economy down."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)