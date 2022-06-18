Log in
Fed's Waller says big rate hikes needed, but 100-basis-point move would shock markets

06/18/2022 | 06:15pm EDT
June 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has to move interest rates "a lot" to get them up to a neutral level and into restrictive territory to bring down inflation, but doing so in 100-basis-point increments would shock markets unnecessarily, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Saturday.

"It's like, well, I think the markets would have a heart attack," Waller said during a panel at a conference in Dallas. On the other hand, he added, when inflation data came in worse than expected less than a week before the June 14-15 policy meeting, the Fed was right to ditch its guidance to raise rates by a half a percentage point and roll out a bigger hike.

"I don't want to cause a recession ... My goal is to just slow the economy down." (Reporting by Ann Saphir)


© Reuters 2022
