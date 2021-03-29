Fed's Waller says economy is 'a long way' from rate hike

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "a
long way from raising interest rates at this point," Fed
Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, in remarks that put
him among the core of U.S. central bank officials ready to leave
support for the economy in place until the recovery from the
coronavirus pandemic is complete.
Waller said he saw no evidence at this point that U.S.
inflation expectations were rising in a worrisome way, or that
bond yields or asset prices were prompting concerns about
financial instability.
"I would be concerned if inflation expectations were to
suddenly become unanchored to the upside. That would signal
something about overheating," Waller said during an online event
organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
But so far, "the markets expect us to allow some inflation
overshooting, but they don't expect it out into the future."
Waller's comments were his first since he joined the Fed's
board of governors in December,
He used most of his remarks on Monday to rebut the idea that
the central bank would keep interest rates low or add to its
bond purchases in order to help the federal government finance
the debts it is accumulating as part of its coronavirus
response.
Waller said he wanted to "put that narrative to rest. It is
simply wrong. Monetary policy has not and will not be conducted
for these purposes."
Policy, he said, will be set "solely to fulfill" the Fed’s
mandated goals of achieving maximum employment and stable
inflation.
Waller, previously the executive vice president and research
director at the St. Louis Fed, was nominated to the Fed board
along with Judy Shelton by former President Donald Trump. Last
month, President Joe Biden withdrew Shelton's nomination for
consideration amid concerns she was too partisan and would not
be protective of the Fed's independence.
The members of the Fed's board and the powerful chair of the
central bank are appointed by the president with approval of the
U.S. Senate, but the governors' long terms and protection from
being fired over policy disputes are meant to insulate the
central bank from political pressure.
'SIZEABLE COSTS'
The federal government has piled up record debt financing
the response to the pandemic, something policymakers have been
comfortable doing because the U.S. government can borrow money
so cheaply on international markets.
Once the Fed's goals for the economy are met, that means
interest rates might start to rise, making U.S. debt service
more expensive – and possibly leading to pressure on the Fed to
expand its own holdings of government debt to hold rates down.
While the Fed and the U.S. Treasury have worked closely
together on many issues – and jointly set up and managed several
programs during the recent crisis – that cooperation must have
limits, Waller said.
If a central bank determines, for example, that rates need
to rise to control potential inflation, policymakers need the
independence to do that even if elected officials oppose the
idea.
"There are sizeable costs if cooperation turns into fiscal
control," Waller said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider
Editing by Paul Simao)