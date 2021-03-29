Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Waller says economy is 'a long way' from rate hike

03/29/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is "a long way from raising interest rates at this point," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, in remarks that put him among the core of U.S. central bank officials ready to leave support for the economy in place until the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is complete.

Waller said he saw no evidence at this point that U.S. inflation expectations were rising in a worrisome way, or that bond yields or asset prices were prompting concerns about financial instability.

"I would be concerned if inflation expectations were to suddenly become unanchored to the upside. That would signal something about overheating," Waller said during an online event organized by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. But so far, "the markets expect us to allow some inflation overshooting, but they don't expect it out into the future."

Waller's comments were his first since he joined the Fed's board of governors in December,

He used most of his remarks on Monday to rebut the idea that the central bank would keep interest rates low or add to its bond purchases in order to help the federal government finance the debts it is accumulating as part of its coronavirus response.

Waller said he wanted to "put that narrative to rest. It is simply wrong. Monetary policy has not and will not be conducted for these purposes."

Policy, he said, will be set "solely to fulfill" the Fed’s mandated goals of achieving maximum employment and stable inflation.

Waller, previously the executive vice president and research director at the St. Louis Fed, was nominated to the Fed board along with Judy Shelton by former President Donald Trump. Last month, President Joe Biden withdrew Shelton's nomination for consideration amid concerns she was too partisan and would not be protective of the Fed's independence.

The members of the Fed's board and the powerful chair of the central bank are appointed by the president with approval of the U.S. Senate, but the governors' long terms and protection from being fired over policy disputes are meant to insulate the central bank from political pressure.

'SIZEABLE COSTS'

The federal government has piled up record debt financing the response to the pandemic, something policymakers have been comfortable doing because the U.S. government can borrow money so cheaply on international markets.

Once the Fed's goals for the economy are met, that means interest rates might start to rise, making U.S. debt service more expensive – and possibly leading to pressure on the Fed to expand its own holdings of government debt to hold rates down.

While the Fed and the U.S. Treasury have worked closely together on many issues – and jointly set up and managed several programs during the recent crisis – that cooperation must have limits, Waller said.

If a central bank determines, for example, that rates need to rise to control potential inflation, policymakers need the independence to do that even if elected officials oppose the idea.

"There are sizeable costs if cooperation turns into fiscal control," Waller said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.76365 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.10% 1.37761 Delayed Quote.0.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.79397 Delayed Quote.1.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.17745 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.013746 Delayed Quote.0.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.24% 0.70097 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57pArchegos margin call share dump ripples across markets
RE
12:56pMarch set for biggest EM portfolio outflows since September -IIF data
RE
12:54pCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND  : Countercyclical capital buffer held unchanged
PU
12:53pFed's Waller says economy is 'a long way' from rate hike
RE
12:53pBoeing asks Delaware court to throw out investors' 737 MAX lawsuit
RE
12:44pSouthwest Airlines adds order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jet
RE
12:36pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE  : H.R. 1211, American Values and Security in International Athletics Act
PU
12:36pParis court fines Servier 2.7 million euros over weight-loss drug
RE
12:34pGlobal shares slide after hedge fund's default
RE
12:34pTEMAS RESOURCES  : Signs North American and European Licensing Agreement with MetaLeach™
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Nomura, Credit Suisse warn of big losses after Archegos share dump
2TESLA, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency
3Swiss watchdog says several banks involved in hedge-fund case
4How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe
5S&P 500 : Stocks Favored in 'Reopening Trade' Hit Turbulence

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ