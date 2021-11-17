Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Waller says stablecoins do not need to be subject to full banking rulebook

11/17/2021 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A stronger regulatory and supervisory framework is needed to ensure that stablecoins are a safe form of payment, but they should not necessarily be subject to all of the same rules as banks, Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday.

Waller also said that while he would be okay with the idea of banks being able to issue both bank deposits and stablecoins, he disagrees with the idea that only banks should be able to issue stablecoins.

"The regulatory and supervisory framework for payment stablecoins should address the specific risks that these arrangements pose -- directly, fully, and narrowly," Waller said in remarks prepared for a virtual conference organized by the Cleveland Fed. "But it does not necessarily mean imposing the full banking rulebook, which is geared in part toward lending activities, not payments."

The Fed official added that he is still skeptical of the need for a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, because there is already "real and rapid innovation" happening in the payments space. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41pDallas Fed begins search for new president, hires search firm
RE
12:40pFed's Waller says stablecoins do not need to be subject to full banking rulebook
RE
12:34pCanada to drop rule that some returning travelers take PCR COVID-19 test -source
RE
12:33pOil slumps on oversupply warnings, rising COVID-19 cases in Europe
RE
12:30pUnicredit - execution of buy-back programme for up to eur 652 mln is expected to commence after dec 10th
RE
12:29pU.S. homebuilding drops, construction backlog surges as shortages worsen
RE
12:25pBraze valued at $8 bln as shares jump in Nasdaq debut
RE
12:25pU.s. natural gas inventories for week ended nov. 12 seen up 25 bcf in thursday's eia report
RE
12:21pBraze valued at $8 bln as shares jump in Nasdaq debut
RE
12:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty; Visa weighs on Dow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
2ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..
3Play Magnus Group (PMG) – Q3 2021: Continued Strong Growth in Q3 ..
4Analysis-Will gasoline prices drop in 2022? It depends on OPEC and U.S...
5Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes

HOT NEWS