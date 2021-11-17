Fed's Waller says stablecoins do not need to be subject to full banking rulebook

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A stronger regulatory and supervisory
framework is needed to ensure that stablecoins are a safe form
of payment, but they should not necessarily be subject to all of
the same rules as banks, Federal Reserve Board Governor
Christopher Waller said on Wednesday.
Waller also said that while he would be okay with the idea
of banks being able to issue both bank deposits and stablecoins,
he disagrees with the idea that only banks should be able to
issue stablecoins.
"The regulatory and supervisory framework for payment
stablecoins should address the specific risks that these
arrangements pose -- directly, fully, and narrowly," Waller said
in remarks prepared for a virtual conference organized by the
Cleveland Fed. "But it does not necessarily mean imposing the
full banking rulebook, which is geared in part toward lending
activities, not payments."
The Fed official added that he is still skeptical of the
need for a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, because there
is already "real and rapid innovation" happening in the payments
space.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Andrea Ricci)