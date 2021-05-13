Fed's Waller wants 'several more months' of data before policy shift debate

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs
"several more months of data" to ensure recent weak job growth
and high inflation are temporary before considering changes to
its ultra-easy monetary policy, Fed Governor Christopher Waller
said on Thursday.
Waller said a "ready-to-rip" economy will eventually work
through what he regards as a temporary mismatch between
companies' booming demand for workers and the willingness of
people on the sidelines of the labor market to take jobs while
the coronavirus pandemic is continuing and unemployment benefits
are available to pay the bills.
A higher-than-expected 4.2% jump in consumer prices in the
12 months through April, meanwhile, will prove temporary as
supply bottlenecks ease, and consumers spend down a surplus of
savings accumulated from the flow of government aid during the
pandemic, Waller said at a Global Interdependence Center forum.
"The U.S. economy is hitting the gas and continuing to make
a very strong recovery," Waller said.
Despite the economic recovery, the country only added
266,000 jobs last month, about a quarter of the gain expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
The April inflation and job results were a surprise that led
to "the jaw of every forecaster hitting the floor," Waller said,
and confirmed the need for the U.S. central bank to tie policy
changes to outcomes, rather than forecasts that might be off
base, particularly coming out of a pandemic.
Waller said he expects inflation to be above the Fed's 2%
target, likely between 2.25% and 2.5%, for the next two years.
He said that outcome would be in line with the central bank's
effort to allow a period of higher inflation to make up for
recent years in which the pace of price increases has lagged.
But there is a limit.
In Waller's case, he said he would get "very concerned" if
inflation came in at 4% inflation month after month.
In terms of the labor market, the Fed has said it would not
alter its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases until there has
been "substantial further progress" in putting people back to
work, with an increase in the current near-zero benchmark
overnight interest rate even further down the road.
The May and June nonfarm payrolls reports "may reveal that
April was an outlier, but we need to see that first before we
start thinking about adjusting our policy stance," Waller said.
"Now is the time we need to be patient, steely-eyed central
bankers, and not be head-faked by temporary data surprises."
