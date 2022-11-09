Fed's Williams flags relative stability of longer run inflation expectations

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York
President John Williams welcomed the relative stability of
longer-term inflation expectations on Wednesday while signaling
some puzzlement over data showing a notable number of Americans
expect an outright decline in price pressures at some point.
“The importance of maintaining well-anchored inflation
expectations is a bedrock principle of modern central banking,
but its precise meaning and validation has been open to
interpretation,” Williams told an audience in Zurich. “The news
is mostly good — longer-run inflation expectations in the United
States have remained remarkably stable at levels broadly
consistent with the [Federal Open Market Committee’s] longer-run
goal.”
Williams did not comment on monetary policy or the economic
outlook in his appearance. The New York Fed Bank president, who
is also vice chairman of the rate-setting FOMC, tackled the
outlook for price pressures as the Fed has been pressing forward
aggressively with interest rate hikes aimed at lowering the
highest levels of inflation seen in four decades.
But so far, hikes in the Fed's target rate range, now
standing between 3.75% and 4%, have not lowered price pressures
back toward the 2% official target in any notable way.
Following last week's FOMC meeting, some Fed officials have
made comments that opened the door to slower rate rises over
coming meetings, while also signaling that the final stopping
point for the tightening campaign could be higher than the 4.6%
policy makers penciled in at their September meeting.
The government is set to release data on consumer price
levels on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the
consumer price index to have risen by 8% in October from the
same month in 2021. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the
personal consumption expenditures price index, was up by 6.2% in
September from the same month a year ago.
Fed officials have long contended that public expectations
of price pressures in the future exert a strong influence on
where inflation is today, and many private sector economists
agree. Officials have also repeatedly pointed to the relative
stability of longer-term inflation expectations, which can be
measured in multiple ways, as a vote of confidence by the public
that the Fed will get inflation back to target at some point.
UNCERTAINTY UP AMID RISING DEFLATION FEARS
Uncertainty over the inflation outlook has risen,
Williams said, adding that based on recent data, "The one
surprising wrinkle worth further study is the increasing
divergence in views about future inflation, including the high
share of those expecting deflation, and what this portends for
the future.”
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets said Williams' sanguine
views on inflation expectations could signal an evolution in his
outlook, calling it "notable" to see an FOMC vice chair talking
about rising deflation expectations.
Deflation is an outright decline in price pressures, and
it’s somewhat surprising that some would worry about such an
outlook at a time of high inflation and few clear signs of
imminent relief.
A paper from the New York Fed released last month said that
public expectations of deflation have been on the upswing this
year. The paper's authors saw this unexpected development in a
positive light and said those with this view "are more likely to
be optimistic about the outlook for the economy."
There has been mounting evidence, including declining
supply chain disruptions and falling used car prices, that high
levels of inflation will cool over time.
"My personal hypothesis is that
we're on the back end
...not on the front end" of the inflation surge, Richmond
Fed president Thomas Barkin said Wednesday. "Commodity prices
seem to be cooling, supply chains seem to be easing up, excess
spending is being spent down, and the Fed is raising rates and
doing what we need to do about it."
(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler)