Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Williams says central bank has more work to do to cool inflation

10/03/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that while there have been nascent signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures remain too high, which means the U.S. central bank must press forward to get inflation under control.

"Clearly, inflation is far too high, and persistently high inflation undermines the ability of our economy to perform at its full potential," Williams said in the text of a speech to be delivered before an audience in Phoenix. "Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our job is not yet done."

Williams, who also serves as vice chairman of the Fed's interest rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, did not offer a view about what's next for monetary policy. But he said the Fed will continue to press forward with actions aimed at cooling demand, in a bid to help lower inflation back to the Fed's 2% target. Inflation was at 6.2% in August compared with the same month a year ago.

Williams said lower economic growth and higher unemployment are very likely to be side effects of the Fed's inflation-fighting mission. Economic activity will likely be close to flat this year, with only modest growth next year, and the unemployment rate, now at 3.7%, will likely rise to 4.5% by the close of 2023, he said.

The Fed has raised its overnight target rate range aggressively this year, rising from near zero levels in March to the current range of between 3% and 3.25%. Officials have penciled in more rate rises over the course of this year and into next year, which could lift the funds rate to around 4.6% by next year, based on forecasts released by the Fed at its policy meeting last month.

There's an active debate over the size of the rate rise at the Fed's next gathering, with many speculating the Fed will again hike by 0.75 percentage point.

Many market participants are questioning the need for rate rises, however, out of fears Fed action will break something in financial markets and send the economy into recession. Others reckon the economy has already seen the worst of the inflation surge and that price pressures are set to ebb of their own accord.

In his remarks, Williams acknowledged that some inflation categories, like commodity prices, are already cooling off. But that's not enough, he said. Goods demand remains very high and labor market and services demand is outstripping available supply. "This is resulting in broad-based inflation, which will take longer to bring down," he said.

Williams said inflation could ease to 3% next year. "I see inflation moving close to our 2% goal in the next few years," he said, adding that the Fed will do what it takes to lower inflation.

"To help rein in demand to levels consistent with supply--and therefore bring inflation down--monetary policy needs to do its job," Williams said. "The FOMC is taking strong actions toward that end."

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Michael S. Derby


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.43% 0.651 Delayed Quote.-11.82%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.60% 1.1311 Delayed Quote.-17.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 1.12% 0.73343 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 0.98219 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012264 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.67% 0.57135 Delayed Quote.-18.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05pBoE's Mann says sterling, inflation, energy influenced her rate hike vote
RE
04:04pA market sweet spot?
RE
04:00pWall Street closes with sharp gains as final quarter begins
RE
03:54pBond market bets U.S. inflation will eventually behave for Fed
RE
03:47pU.S. set to finalize new flight attendant rest time rules --sources
RE
03:44pREUTERS IMPACT-Diageo boss warns on Scottish water shortage
RE
03:38pWall Street surges as final quarter begins
RE
03:36pTREASURIES-U.S. yields decline after UK tax turnaround, U.S. data
RE
03:35p30-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.705% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:35p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.650% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
2Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5TESLA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS