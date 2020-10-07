Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Williams says moderate inflation overshoot acts as 'guard rail'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:31pm EDT
John Williams, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's new pledge to keep interest rates at zero until inflation is on track to "moderately" exceed 2% has come under fire for being overly vague and leaving too much up to U.S. central bankers' judgment, but that is exactly the point, a key author of the pledge said on Wednesday.

"Moderate isn't a number ... it's a guard rail" against expectations that the Fed would tolerate very high or persistently high inflation, New York Fed President John Williams said at a virtual conference held by the Hoover Institution. "It's also about proportionality," he added, adding that if the undershoot on the target has been by a few tenths of a percentage point, the overshoot ought to be balanced against that.

"There's flexibility, and there's some discretion around that," Williams said. "It is specific to the circumstances, and I would also say it is specific to where the economy is."

Asked why the Fed's new policy guidance focused on interest rates rather than the balance sheet, Williams said the Fed is purchasing "an extremely high level of assets already ... It's not the case that we are not using this tool."

The Fed has said it will continue to buy "at least" $120 billion a month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to help keep financial conditions easy and to boost the economy.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir in Berkeley, Calif. Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pCitigroup fined $400 million by regulators, agrees to fix 'longstanding deficiencies'
RE
05:56pEXCLUSIVE : Chevron workers face demands to reapply for jobs under global restructuring - sources
RE
05:49pChevron to cut 700 office jobs in downtown houston - state filing
RE
05:49pChevron corp requiring employees to reapply for jobs in global restructuring push -sources
RE
05:46pFed Faced Divisions Over Low-Rate Promises Last Month -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:40pInflation would be trigger for Brazil rate hike, not spending cap breach -central bank chief
RE
05:38pJohnson, Ukraine's Zelenskiy to sign partnership agreement
RE
05:34pU.S. states, cities in waiting game as talks on federal aid halted
RE
05:31pFed's Williams says moderate inflation overshoot acts as 'guard rail'
RE
05:30pFACEBOOK : Company so far has removed more than 120,000 pieces of content in u.s. for violating voter interference policies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : UK's COVID testing system hit by Roche supply chain glitch
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Appoints New HR Chief
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group