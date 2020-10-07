Fed's appetite for further easing, higher inflation in focus

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve last month
signaled that interest rates are likely to stay at zero through
2023, vowing to wait on rate hikes until inflation reaches 2%
and is set to rise moderately above that level for a time.
How much above 2%, for how long, and how the central bank
might speed the process forward - the new guidance doesn't say.
Minutes of the Fed's September meeting to be published
Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) should provide a window into
the Fed's internal debate on those issues and, perhaps, some new
answers on what it will mean in practice.
With an ongoing pandemic that's claimed more than 210,000
U.S. lives and a recession that has left millions without jobs,
it's clear there is a lot at stake.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Tuesday that the outlook for
the U.S. economy is "highly uncertain," and that too little
policy support could lead to more household and business
insolvencies and "recessionary dynamics" where a weak recovery
feeds on itself.
The minutes may show how widely shared that concern is.
In remarks since the September meeting, St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard for one has said he expects the U.S.
economy to notch a near-full recovery from the coronavirus
recession by year's end.
On the other end of the spectrum is Boston Fed President
Eric Rosengren, who has warned that a second wave of Covid-19
this fall and winter could set the recovery back and create a
credit crunch.
With just a few weeks until Nov. 3 when Americans pick their
next president, which way the economy develops could spell a
very different policy environment for whoever wins at the ballot
box.
The Fed's September decision drew two dissents. Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan thought it tied the Fed's hands
unnecessarily. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari wanted an
even higher bar for future rate hikes.
But even among those who supported the decision, the minutes
may show a range of views on how it should be carried out. Of
particular interest will be any evidence of appetite for adding
to the Fed's $7.1 trillion stash of bonds and other assets to
ease policy further, either soon or once the recovery is further
along.
Fed policymakers appear divided on how high the Fed should
try to push inflation, which for years has failed to meet the
Fed's 2% target and is expected to end this year well below that
level.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans wants to get core
inflation up to 2.5%, and for it to stay there for a while.
Kaplan, by contrast, said last week he would be uncomfortable
with 2.5% inflation, and worries about excess risk-taking with
rates at zero for too long.
