Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's appetite for further easing, higher inflation in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve last month signaled that interest rates are likely to stay at zero through 2023, vowing to wait on rate hikes until inflation reaches 2% and is set to rise moderately above that level for a time.

How much above 2%, for how long, and how the central bank might speed the process forward - the new guidance doesn't say.

Minutes of the Fed's September meeting to be published Wednesday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) should provide a window into the Fed's internal debate on those issues and, perhaps, some new answers on what it will mean in practice.

With an ongoing pandemic that's claimed more than 210,000 U.S. lives and a recession that has left millions without jobs, it's clear there is a lot at stake.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Tuesday that the outlook for the U.S. economy is "highly uncertain," and that too little policy support could lead to more household and business insolvencies and "recessionary dynamics" where a weak recovery feeds on itself.

The minutes may show how widely shared that concern is.

In remarks since the September meeting, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard for one has said he expects the U.S. economy to notch a near-full recovery from the coronavirus recession by year's end.

On the other end of the spectrum is Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who has warned that a second wave of Covid-19 this fall and winter could set the recovery back and create a credit crunch.

With just a few weeks until Nov. 3 when Americans pick their next president, which way the economy develops could spell a very different policy environment for whoever wins at the ballot box.

The Fed's September decision drew two dissents. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan thought it tied the Fed's hands unnecessarily. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari wanted an even higher bar for future rate hikes.

But even among those who supported the decision, the minutes may show a range of views on how it should be carried out. Of particular interest will be any evidence of appetite for adding to the Fed's $7.1 trillion stash of bonds and other assets to ease policy further, either soon or once the recovery is further along.

Fed policymakers appear divided on how high the Fed should try to push inflation, which for years has failed to meet the Fed's 2% target and is expected to end this year well below that level.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans wants to get core inflation up to 2.5%, and for it to stay there for a while. Kaplan, by contrast, said last week he would be uncomfortable with 2.5% inflation, and worries about excess risk-taking with rates at zero for too long. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aNatWest in new Libor transition push as COVID-19 slows customer switch over
RE
02:00aWho pays for the toilet paper? The big questions of the work-from-home era
RE
02:00aBarclays to enter french, italian, spanish and german private banking markets in 2021, european private banking manager tells reuters
RE
02:00aFIGHTING THE FED, OR JUST JOSTLING? : Mike Dolan
RE
01:59aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:56aAsian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
RE
01:55aSTEMMING THE PLASTICS TIDE IN INDONESIA : Policy, Investments, and Research
PU
01:53aIndian banks say government interest waiver will add to costs, spark litigation
RE
01:43aS&p 500 futures gain in late asia trade, last up 0.4%
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Trump urges Congress to provide $25 billion bailout for U.S. airlines
2NORINCO INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION LT : Sole survivor? Saudi Arabia doubles down on oil to outlast rivals
3BNP PARIBAS : Risk haunts Societe Generale's Oudea in elusive hunt for growth
4NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film "Cuties"
5APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers detail Big Tech's market abuses and press for strict reform

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group