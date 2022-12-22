Fed's balance sheet drawdown could sunset next year

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's
ongoing efforts to shrink its balance sheet may end earlier than
once thought, even as the U.S. central bank charts a more
aggressive path of interest rate rises.
Fed watchers reckon it will most likely have to stop in some
form its current shedding of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed
securities (MBS) next year due to rising shortfalls of financial
sector liquidity that may already be happening. Such shortfalls
could threaten the central bank's control over its overnight
interest rate target, which is why it may have to react.
When it comes to officials' comments on the balance sheet
outlook, "it seems like they're oddly silent about this whole
thing at the moment," said Derek Tang, economist with
forecasting firm LH Meyer. He believes the Fed will start seeing
signs of liquidity issues in the spring of 2023 and take action
by June to start throttling the drawdown of its holdings.
Joseph Wang, chief investment officer at Monetary Macro,
believes a process most refer to as quantitative tightening, or
QT, will be changed in the third quarter of 2023. The shift,
when it comes, "could be due to deteriorating Treasury market
liquidity or continued decline in bank reserves," he said.
Analysts at investment bank Nomura see the Fed ending the
balance sheet run-off in September of next year. A New York
survey conducted ahead of the November policy meeting found
major banks are predicting the run-off to end in the final
quarter of next year.
Goldman Sachs, however, forecasts the run-off will likely
spill into late 2024 or even 2025 before the Fed changes gear,
highlighting the uncertainty that still haunts this part of the
central bank outlook.
The Fed has been shrinking its holdings of bonds since the
summer as part of its broader effort to increase the cost of
borrowing to help slow the economy and bring inflation down from
the highest levels seen since the 1980s. While officials haven't
given an end date for this process, economists have assumed
officials expected it to last for around a couple of years.
The main thrust of that effort rests on lifting short-term
interest rates, which the Fed did again last week when it raised
its overnight target rate range by half a percentage point to
between 4.25% and 4.50%. It also penciled in a higher stopping
point for that rate, at 5.1%, than it did at its September
policy meeting.
The balance sheet drawdown, meanwhile, has been designed to
run more or less on autopilot, in the background.
NO RETURN TO PRE-PANDEMIC BALANCE SHEET
Over the last decade and a half, the Fed has used its
balance sheet twice as a tool of monetary policy to add or
remove stimulus from the economy. The last major round of
expansion kicked off in March 2020, at the outset of the
coronavirus pandemic.
From the spring of that year, the Fed moved its holdings
from $4.2 trillion to a peak of just shy of $9 trillion by April
of this year, fueled by aggressive purchases of Treasury and
mortgage bonds. The Fed began to raise rates in March and it
started in June to allow a set number of bonds it owned to
mature and not be replaced.
This process swung into full gear in September when the Fed
said it would permit up to $60 billion a month in Treasury debt
and $35 billion per month in MBS to fall off its balance sheet.
As of Dec. 14, Fed holdings stood at about $8.6 trillion.
Nomura said the U.S. central bank will likely get its
balance sheet down to around $7 trillion, well above the
pre-pandemic level. Among analysts, there's considerable debate
about exactly how it might go about ending the drawdown.
Reductions in the Fed balance sheet withdraw bank reserves
from the system, in a regime that's dominated by many moving
parts, swirling around each other unpredictably. But even with
all that, a dearth of reserves makes short-term rates unstable,
which means the Fed can't reliably set its policy rate target.
It's something the Fed faced in September 2019, when it was
in its latest chapter of balance sheet contraction. At that
time, it unexpectedly hit a shortage of reserves, unmooring the
federal funds rate and forcing the central bank to start adding
liquidity back into the system.
The Fed does not want a repeat of that experience and, as
such, it is unlikely to test how far it can run down reserves.
On Nov. 30, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he didn't believe
the banking system was running short on reserves, but he also
suggested the central bank will manage its holdings in a way
that could cause the drawdown to end sooner than once expected.
"Demand for reserves, it's not stable, it can move up and
down very substantially. So we want to stop at a place that's
safe," he said. "It's really a public benefit to have plenty of
reserves, plenty of liquidity in the markets and in the banking
system, in the financial system generally."
