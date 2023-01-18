Fed's current structure has boosted public confidence, George says

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's
current structure, with the Washington-based Board of Governors
and 12 quasi-autonomous regional banks, has "created a durable
and credible public institution," outgoing Kansas City Fed
President Esther George said in defense of an arrangement
criticized sometimes as unwieldy.
The product of compromises meant to balance central control
in a federal system with regional influence, George said it had
created "boardrooms ... where a labor leader and manufacturer;
banker and non-profit executive; tribal leader and energy CEO,
sit side by side."
"For a Fed policymaker, these discussions are obviously
valuable. Not only do our directors provide fiduciary oversight
and important insights on economic and financial conditions, but
they create a level of engagement and understanding that would
not otherwise exist," George said in prepared remarks to the
Exchequer Club of Washington, D.C.
George's remarks are expected to be her last as head of the
Kansas City Fed. She is retiring on Jan. 31 after turning 65
this month, the mandatory retirement age for Fed regional
presidents.
A replacement has not yet been announced.
George will not attend the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 Fed policy
meeting, and her prepared remarks did not update her views about
the economy or monetary policy.
Rather, George said she was speaking "from the perspective
of a career central banker in the nation’s heartland," someone
who began as a bank examiner and rose to the Fed's policymaking
ranks.
George cited proposals floated occasionally to either trim
the number of regional banks, or to make bank presidents
political appointees, as are members of the Fed's seven-member
Board of Governors.
But she said she felt the current system added to the Fed's
political insulation when it came to making tough decisions
about interest rates, and also kept it more in touch with local
issues - such as the fate of community banks, an area of
particular interest in her Midwest region.
During an inflation outbreak in the 1970s and 1980s, "it is
hard to imagine a scenario where a more politically controlled
central bank would have been willing to take the very difficult
and painful measures that ultimately proved necessary to restore
economic and price stability for the nation," she said.
"Today, the U.S. is again experiencing high inflation and
the Federal Reserve is aggressively tightening monetary policy.
And, once again, the benefits of central bank independence are
apparent."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)