Fed's hopes for low inflation and lots of jobs may fall flat, economists say

New York, Feb 18 (Reuters) - When the Federal Reserve tacked
to a new brand of monetary policy 18 months ago it thought it
could deliver low unemployment and tame inflation.
It may end up with neither, five top bank and academic
economists wrote in a critique released on Friday.
Their paper envisions a scenario in which Fed Chair Jerome
Powell and his colleagues are unable to control rising prices
and forced to raise interest rates so high the economy slows and
unemployment rises, hurting the very people they aimed to help.
"Avoiding downturns is as important as any gains" that
workers might enjoy during a "hot economy," one of the authors,
Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Peter Hooper said at a
symposium where the paper was presented.
It was released at a time of flux in Fed policy, with the
Fed expected to begin raising interest rates in March in
response to high inflation, but still debating how aggressive it
may need to be.
One Fed official responding to the paper said it was still
likely inflation will ease over time without putting the
recovery at risk.
"I see our current policy situation as likely requiring less
ultimate financial restrictiveness compared with past episodes
and posing a smaller risk," Chicago Fed president Charles Evans
said. "We don’t know what is on the other side of the current
inflation spike... We may once again be looking at a situation
where there is nothing to fear from running the economy hot."
But others were skeptical that the new approach, dubbed the
"Powell paradigm" by the writers, would work in its approach of
using looser policy and allowing slightly higher inflation to
encourage stronger employment.
The perceived benefits were valid, the authors found, with
periods of low unemployment helping narrow the persistent gaps
between, for example, white, Black and Hispanic workers, and
between those with more education versus those with less.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and the policy responses to it
have now "upended some of the premises" on which the new
approach rested and left the Fed facing inflation not seen since
the 1980s, wrote Hooper, Morgan Stanley's Seth Carpenter, Bank
of America's Ethan Harris, University of Chicago professor Anil
Kashyap, and University of Wisconsin professor Kenneth D. West.
They said the Fed may be able to lower the pace of price
increases with steady but ultimately modest increases to its
benchmark overnight interest rate, from near zero to around 3%
between now and 2024, without triggering big changes in the
unemployment rate - the ideal scenario for policymakers.
Favorable public psychology, with firms and households
acting as if inflation will remain under control, does "most of
the work ... Therefore, the Fed neither has to be pre-emptive in
heading inflation off nor does it have to crush the economy" to
win back control, the group wrote.
But under some of the simulations they developed the Fed
could be forced to raise interest rates perhaps twice as high,
see inflation remain elevated, and the unemployment rate get
lodged between 5% and 6% for several years.
That would be a blow to Fed hopes for a "broad and
inclusive" recovery in the U.S. labor market, with the higher
unemployment rate falling hardest on racial and ethnic
minorities and less educated Americans.
The results "raise some questions for the Federal Reserve
going forward" if, after promising it could deliver stable
inflation and low unemployment, policymakers again have to make
a choice.
"Either outcome, exacerbating inequality or accepting years
of high inflation, is fraught with political risk," they
concluded.
BROADENING INFLATION
The Fed is due to hike interest rates at its March 15-16
policy meeting. Yet minutes of the central bank's most recent
discussion in January acknowledge the gamble officials took by
leaving ultra-loose monetary policy, of near-zero interest rates
and monthly purchases of bonds, in place as long as it did.
Inflationary forces that had been seen as "transitory" were
now broadening through the economy, the minutes noted, and had
begun influencing business investment and wage decisions in ways
that could persist.
That's the sort of dynamic that Carpenter, Harris and the
other authors noted could force the Fed into tougher policy
choices: If recent inflation experience informs what businesses
or households expect to happen in the future and how they invest
and spend as a result, it might require more aggressive rate
increases - and worse employment outcomes - to reverse that
thinking.
The emphasis on jobs "has potentially earned the Fed some
good will," the authors said. "But when the next recession comes
and inequality rises ... what will be the fallout?"
