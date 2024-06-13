London stocks opened lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve projected fewer rate cuts this year. The central kept rates unchanged yesterday and indicated only one quarter-point cut this year, pushing the start of rate cuts to possibly December. Investors are awaiting US producer price figures later today.

Weaker-than-expected inflation data in the US sparked a global rally on Wednesday that lifted rate sensitive stocks such as real estate. The FTSE 100 was up 0.8%, also boosted by Rentokil, which saw its shares climb 15% after activist investor Nelson Peltz took a stake in the company.

In corporate news, Halma is up 8% after beating full-year revenue and profit estimates. BT Group rose following Carlos Slim's acquisition of a 3.16% stake, while Crest Nicholson dropped 12% after warning of a significant profit drop.

Virgin Money UK reported an 18% rise in pretax profit but warned of higher costs due to the Nationwide deal, while PayPoint reported revenue that surged 83% and announced a three-year share buyback program. Wise's revenue jumped 24%, with pretax profit more than tripling.

In other news, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced up to £242 million in bilateral assistance to Ukraine at the G7 summit.

