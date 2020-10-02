Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed says Powell has been working from home, observing mask and distance protocols

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has been working from home while also following masking and social distancing protocols when in public, and has not felt it necessary to take a coronavirus test, the Fed said Friday in response to inquiries following the news that President Donald Trump has contracted COVID-19.

A Fed spokesperson said in addition that Powell had not been in contact with anyone known to have tested positive for the virus.

Fed officials have been working remotely since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but Powell has traveled occasionally to Capitol Hill, most recently last week, for hearings on Fed policy and the response to the health crisis.

He typically has worn a mask during those appearances, and Fed officials in general have urged people to do the same as a way to tamp the spread of the disease and allow economic activity to safely resume.

News that Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and others had been infected with the coronavirus touched off a wave of announcements from other officials about their health status.

Powell has met infrequently with Trump during his time as Fed chair, though he has been holding frequent talks during the crisis with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. A Treasury spokesperson said Friday Mnuchin had tested negative. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pUS agriculture secretary says unsure if China will meet Phase 1 farm commitment
RE
01:21pFed says Powell has been working from home, observing mask and distance protocols
RE
01:20pTESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:05pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
12:59pUSDA secretary Perdue says unsure if China will meet Phase 1 farm product imports
RE
12:58pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 207,302 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 206,402 In Previous Report On Oct. 1
RE
12:58pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 7,260,465 as of yesterday vs 7,213,419 in previous report on oct. 1
RE
12:57pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 207,302 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 206,402 in previous report on oct. 1
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
3APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..
5THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : to Develop Next-generation Satellite System for U.S. Space Force

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group