Fed says Powell has been working from home, observing mask and distance protocols

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell has been working from home while also following masking
and social distancing protocols when in public, and has not felt
it necessary to take a coronavirus test, the Fed said Friday in
response to inquiries following the news that President Donald
Trump has contracted COVID-19.
A Fed spokesperson said in addition that Powell had not been
in contact with anyone known to have tested positive for the
virus.
Fed officials have been working remotely since the start of
the coronavirus pandemic, but Powell has traveled occasionally
to Capitol Hill, most recently last week, for hearings on Fed
policy and the response to the health crisis.
He typically has worn a mask during those appearances, and
Fed officials in general have urged people to do the same as a
way to tamp the spread of the disease and allow economic
activity to safely resume.
News that Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and others had
been infected with the coronavirus touched off a wave of
announcements from other officials about their health status.
Powell has met infrequently with Trump during his time as
Fed chair, though he has been holding frequent talks during the
crisis with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. A Treasury
spokesperson said Friday Mnuchin had tested negative.
