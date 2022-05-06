Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed says banks in good shape despite volatility, warns on prime broker risk

05/06/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wearing protective face masks walk, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the financial district of New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said Friday the U.S. banking system remains strong despite heightened volatility and geopolitical risk, but cautioned them against prime brokerage services that come with heightened risk.

In its latest bank supervision report, the Fed offered an upbeat take on the strength of U.S. banks, noting they continue to enjoy robust capital and liquidity levels, and asset quality improved in the second half of 2021.

However, the central bank noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has ramped up potential risk for the financial sector. While U.S. banks' direct exposure to Russia is relatively limited, there are several related factors that could weigh on the industry, including volatility in commodity prices and heightened cybersecurity risk.

The Fed said its supervisors will be closely monitoring banks to see how they weather the turmoil coming from those heightened geopolitical tensions.

Separately, the Fed also cautioned banks that offering prime brokerage services to large investment funds carries with it "significant risks." Citing the 2021 collapse of Archegos Capital Management, which left a handful of banks with billions of dollars in losses, the Fed noted that banks need to be on strict guard if they wish to do business in the highly complex and opaque area of the market.

"Strong risk management and controls are critical to the safety and soundness of a bank that provides these services," the report stated.

In December, the Fed warned banks, particularly those with large derivatives portfolios and relationships with investment funds, that they should not rely on incomplete or unverified information from fund clients, and should consider not doing business with firms that resist supplying the necessary information to gauge risk.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pShell says in talks to sell Russian retail business
RE
01:19pBrazil's Vale signs long-term deal to supply Tesla with nickel
RE
01:19pWar rumours bewilder Moldova's pro-Russian separatist enclave
RE
01:16pWhite House says report that U.S. intelligence aided Ukraine is not accurate
RE
01:13pFed's Kashkari says supply chain progress key to avoiding recession
RE
01:08pNorway's Norges Bank Investment Management to back Kohl's nominees in proxy fight
RE
01:08pCorn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest
RE
01:08pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for seventh week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:08pExclusive-Biden expected to sign new $100 million weapons package for Ukraine- officials
RE
01:06pExplosion at hotel in downtown Havana kills at least 4 -state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
5Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia

HOT NEWS