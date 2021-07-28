Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed says economy continues to 'strengthen,' cites progress on bond taper goals

07/28/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday in a new policy statement that remained upbeat and flagged ongoing discussions around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support.

"With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen," the U.S. central bank said in a statement after the conclusion of its latest two-day policy meeting.

"The economy has made progress" toward the labor market gains the Fed says it wants to see before reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, the statement said. The Fed's policy decision was unanimous.

Higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors," the Fed said, and policymakers expected progress on COVID-19 vaccinations to continue to ease the pandemic's effect on the economy.

The Fed kept its overnight benchmark interest rate near zero and left unchanged its bond-buying program.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will elaborate on the latest policy statement in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT).

The Fed did not release any new economic projections on Wednesday, but Powell will likely be asked how the rise in daily U.S. COVID-19 infections has changed the prospects for a recovery that has advanced quickly but remains incomplete, with employment nearly 7 million jobs short of where it was before the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Economic growth has been strong enough that the Fed at its June 15-16 policy meeting began discussions about when and how to reduce the monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Economists expect that first step towards ending the Fed's crisis programs will be taken late this year or early in 2022.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.73451 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.38795 Delayed Quote.1.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.7951 Delayed Quote.1.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.18123 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.013419 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.45% 0.69303 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11pBenchmark 10-year treasury yields give back earlier rise, now unchanged after fed meeting statement at 1.254%
RE
02:10pFed establishes two standing repo facilities to support money markets
RE
02:05pS&p 500 turns barely higher, dow pares declines in wake of fed statement
RE
02:04pFed says economy continues to 'strengthen,' cites progress on bond taper goals
RE
02:03pUs two-year treasury yields jump to 0.222%, from 0.207% after fed statement
RE
02:03pSpot gold eases slightly after u.s. fed policy statement, last down 0.2%
RE
02:02pU.S. House subcommittee asks J&J for info on baby powder bankruptcy plans - letter
RE
02:02pUs two-year, 10-year treasury yield curve flattens one basis point to 104 bps after fed meeting statement
RE
02:00pUs 10-year treasury yields rise to session high of 1.278%, from 1.254%, after fed meeting statement
RE
02:00pU.s. stocks extend decline after fomc policy statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4US stocks tread water, dollar steady as investors await Fed
5TODAY ON WALL STREET: Better-than-expected earnings ahead of the Fed

HOT NEWS