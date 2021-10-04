Fed says watchdog to review policymakers' trading activity for lapses

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday it
has begun talks with its internal watchdog to review for
possible ethical or legal lapses the financial-market trading by
certain top central bankers, after the disclosure of
transactions during 2020 by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan
and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren prompted a public
outcry.
"As part of our comprehensive review, we began discussions
last week with the Office of Inspector General for the Federal
Reserve Board to initiate an independent review of whether
trading activity by certain senior officials was in compliance
with both the relevant ethics rules and the law," a Fed
spokesperson said in a statement. "We welcome this review and
will accept and take appropriate actions based on its findings.”
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)