Fed funds futures rose after the U.S. Labor Department reported consumer prices fell last month, reflecting close to an 85% probability that the Fed will raise rates just a quarter of a percent at its next meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, versus just 15% for another half-point hike.

Traders also increased bets on the Fed ultimately stopping rate hikes with the policy rate at just short of 5%, in June. The current target range is 4.25%-4.5%.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)