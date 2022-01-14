Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed sent $107.4 billion to Treasury in 2021

01/14/2022 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve returned more to the U.S. Treasury in 2021 compared to the year before, as its balance sheet grew to a record level and it continued to nurse the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In preliminary financial information, released on Friday, the central bank reported it earned $107.8 billion primarily on its asset holdings in 2021, up $19.3 billion from the year before. Of that total, it sent $107.4 billion to the Treasury. Last year remittances were $86.9 billion, the statement showed.

The Fed since March 2020 has been ballooning its holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to help lower long term rates as it battled the economic impact of the pandemic. The Fed's balance sheet has more than doubled from $4.1 trillion to more than $8.7 trillion over the past two years.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.82% 0.72192 Delayed Quote.0.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.36651 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7965 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.38% 1.1409 Delayed Quote.0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.013498 Delayed Quote.0.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.74% 0.68055 Delayed Quote.0.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22pEmissions set to rise with global power demand - IEA
RE
12:22pItalian centre-right parties back Berlusconi for president; centre-left worried
RE
12:22pCARBON TRUST : Full steam ahead on the voyage to decarbonise the shipping sector
PU
12:20pNY Fed's Williams says completely sensible to raise interest rates
RE
12:19p'BE AFRAID' : Cyberattack hits Ukraine as Russia moves more troops
RE
12:19p'BE AFRAID' : Cyberattack hits Ukraine as Russia moves more troops
RE
12:19p'BE AFRAID' : Cyberattack hits Ukraine as Russia moves more troops
RE
12:14pCitigroup's ceo says consumer franchises in singapore, hong kong are tied to wealth franchise and expected will continue
RE
12:09pEuropean share close lower as policy tightening fears rise
RE
12:09pAlberta prioritizes oil sands' carbon storage hub, energy minister says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip, bond yields edge up with rate hikes in focus
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Djokovic appeal to be heard Saturday after Australia cancels visa again
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Exclusive-U.S. bill would block defense contractors from using Chinese ..

HOT NEWS