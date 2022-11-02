Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening

*
Fed to release policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
Traders expect federal funds rate to rise 75 basis points
Fed chief Powell to hold news conference
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is
expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a
percentage point for the fourth straight time on Wednesday, but
open the door to a future slowdown in its policy tightening as
it balances the risk of stubbornly high inflation against the
economic strains of tighter credit.
The U.S. central bank will announce its latest policy
decision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), with Fed Chair Jerome Powell
scheduled to elaborate on policymakers' thinking in a news
conference half an hour later.
The Fed will not release new quarterly economic projections,
leaving Powell to finesse what may be a particularly tricky
update about the Federal Open Market Committee's expectations
for the economy, inflation and interest rates.
Rising prices are a top-of-mind concern cited in public
opinion polls and among investors, and have been a centerpiece
of Republican criticism of the Biden administration ahead of
next week's congressional elections.
Data since the Fed's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting has given
little sense that inflation, which has been running at 40-year
highs, is easing in a decisive way. The job market remains
strong.
Yet some Fed policymakers have begun to worry more openly
that lifting borrowing costs too aggressively could drive the
economy into a needless recession, noting that some survey and
private data show price pressures beginning to ease.
If Powell does set the stage for smaller rate hikes in the
future, it will be with language that tries to avoid any
commitment and leans heavily on how the economy and inflation
behave in coming weeks.
The release on Tuesday of a report showing an unexpected
jump in job openings in September "is another example of data
'not cooperating' with the Fed's desire to slow the pace of rate
hikes," Citi analysts wrote. "Resilient data raises further the
risk that any slowdown is paired with hawkish communication that
policy rates could rise for longer and to higher terminal
rates."
LITTLE CLARITY
The rate hike the Fed is expected to deliver on Wednesday
will move the target federal funds rate 75 basis points higher
to a level between 3.75% and 4.00%. The policy rate has not been
that high since early 2008, and the pace of the Fed's moves this
year - 375 basis points of tightening after the expected move on
Wednesday - is unmatched since the far stiffer rate increases
former Fed Chair Paul Volcker resorted to in the 1980s.
Ahead of the release of Wednesday's policy statement,
traders in contracts tied to the federal funds rate were split
on whether the Fed would be able to slow the pace of upcoming
hikes, or would approve yet another "unusually large"
three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point increase at the December
meeting.
Data since the September meeting has given the central bank
little clarity. Separate reports showed consumer prices rising
8.2% in the 12 months through September, and a different index
preferred by the Fed still more than triple the central bank's
2% target.
Yet some surveys and private data have showed price
pressures at least on the cusp of easing, a fact that Fed
officials may rely on to set the stage for more modest rate
hikes to come.
Outside critics, including some members of Congress with
oversight of the Fed, have also cautioned against pushing rate
hikes too far - with the sharp rise in rates on 30-year fixed
mortgages cited as a prime example of central bank policy
hitting consumers in a meaningful way.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)