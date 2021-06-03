Fed should talk about taking foot off policy pedal: Kaplan

June 3 (Reuters) - The United States is weathering the
pandemic and beginning to make progress toward full employment
and 2% inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President
Robert Kaplan said on Thursday, repeating his call for the U.S.
central bank to debate how and when to start reducing its
support for the economy.
"I think it would be wiser sooner rather than later to begin
discussions about adjusting our purchases with a view to taking
the foot off the accelerator gently, gradually, so we can avoid
having to depress the brake down the road," Kaplan said,
referring to the Fed's purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities.
With historically high housing prices, he said in a virtual
event held by Rice University, "at this stage, as it's clear we
are weathering the pandemic and making progress, I don't think
the housing market needs the level of support that the Fed is
currently providing, and I would love to see sooner rather than
later a discussion of the efficacy, for example, of those
mortgage purchases."
The Fed has said it will keep buying $120 billion in bonds
each month until the economy makes "substantial further
progress" towards its employment and inflation goals, a
benchmark that Kaplan feels may soon be reached. Other Fed
policymakers say they believe the economy is still far from
reaching those goals, citing the 8 million or more Americans who
had jobs before the pandemic and no longer do.
Kaplan has said he believes the labor market is actually
tighter than the headline unemployment measure suggests, and on
Thursday said monetary policy may be ill-equipped to bring it
down on its own.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.1% in April, and a
government report due Friday is expected to show it falling
further.
Many of those who are out of work aren't willing to return
to jobs at their previous wages, Kaplan noted. The availability
of an extra $300 weekly in pandemic unemployment benefits gives
many workers the option of holding out for a better offer, he
said, contributing to an imbalance between labor supply and
demand.
"When unemployment benefits run out, we'll find a balance,"
he said.
This month about half of the U.S. states will end those
benefits; the extra support will end for the other half in
September.
