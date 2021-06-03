Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed should talk about taking foot off policy pedal: Kaplan

06/03/2021 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 3 (Reuters) - The United States is weathering the pandemic and beginning to make progress toward full employment and 2% inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday, repeating his call for the U.S. central bank to debate how and when to start reducing its support for the economy.

"I think it would be wiser sooner rather than later to begin discussions about adjusting our purchases with a view to taking the foot off the accelerator gently, gradually, so we can avoid having to depress the brake down the road," Kaplan said, referring to the Fed's purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

With historically high housing prices, he said in a virtual event held by Rice University, "at this stage, as it's clear we are weathering the pandemic and making progress, I don't think the housing market needs the level of support that the Fed is currently providing, and I would love to see sooner rather than later a discussion of the efficacy, for example, of those mortgage purchases."

The Fed has said it will keep buying $120 billion in bonds each month until the economy makes "substantial further progress" towards its employment and inflation goals, a benchmark that Kaplan feels may soon be reached. Other Fed policymakers say they believe the economy is still far from reaching those goals, citing the 8 million or more Americans who had jobs before the pandemic and no longer do.

Kaplan has said he believes the labor market is actually tighter than the headline unemployment measure suggests, and on Thursday said monetary policy may be ill-equipped to bring it down on its own.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.1% in April, and a government report due Friday is expected to show it falling further.

Many of those who are out of work aren't willing to return to jobs at their previous wages, Kaplan noted. The availability of an extra $300 weekly in pandemic unemployment benefits gives many workers the option of holding out for a better offer, he said, contributing to an imbalance between labor supply and demand.

"When unemployment benefits run out, we'll find a balance," he said.

This month about half of the U.S. states will end those benefits; the extra support will end for the other half in September. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.21% 0.76518 Delayed Quote.0.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.53% 1.40963 Delayed Quote.3.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.51% 0.82567 Delayed Quote.5.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.70% 1.2124 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013698 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.40% 0.7131 Delayed Quote.1.01%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 13.285 End-of-day quote.7.34%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49pBoeing ceo says can produce up to 14 787s per months eventually at south carolina
RE
07:47pS&P 500, Nasdaq dragged by tech as upbeat data fans inflation fears
RE
07:46pBoeing ceo says not missing out on strategic investments due to debt; cash flow coming in short order
RE
07:46pS&P 500, Nasdaq dragged by tech as upbeat data fans inflation fears
RE
07:44pBoeing ceo says unclear when 'thaw out' on u.s.-china trade tensions begins
RE
07:43pBoeing ceo says we need u.s. and china to restore relationship on trade
RE
07:42pBoeing ceo says will steer clear from 'blanket rate announcements' on jet production that go out too far
RE
07:41pOn jet production, boeing ceo says 'creates trouble' for supply chain to compete on rates
RE
07:39pBoeing ceo says leisure market is going 'gangbusters', confident business travel will be the same
RE
07:38pBoeing ceo says recovery more robust than he imagined, sees supply constraints beginning in the summer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls
3Bitcoin is a "farce"- Amundi CIO
4World stocks fall on inflation concerns amid strong U.S. data reports
5European stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark

HOT NEWS