Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed signals fastest tightening since 2006; markets see more

03/16/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signaled much faster interest rates hikes this year than they had expected just a few months ago, getting them to about 1.9% by the end of the year as they try to tamp down soaring inflation.

Markets swiftly priced in their agreement, and then some, with trading in contracts tied to the Fed's target policy rate pricing in a rate of 1.93% by the end of 2022.

The last time the Fed raised rates as quickly as policymakers now expect was in 2004-2006.

Back then, they lifted rates by a quarter of a percentage point at every meeting; since then they have gone much slower when tightening policy, amid weaker recoveries and sleepier inflation.

Now, with inflation by the Fed's preferred inflation gauge running at three times its 2% goal, policymakers are "acutely" aware of the need to stabilize prices and committed to doing so, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

But the exact tempo of the rate hikes remains in question, with markets pricing in a good chance of a half-point interest rate hike in May or June.

Powell left the door well open to that possibility, saying repeatedly that if inflation did not cool off as expected, the Fed would accelerate its rate hikes.

And indeed, seven of the Fed's 16 policymakers penciled in rate hike paths that would require at least one half-point increase, if not more, this year.

"Clearly, the (Fed's policysetting) committee intended to send an aggressive signal of their resolve to rein in inflation and keep inflation expectations in check," wrote Regions' Chief Economist Richard Moody.

The markets got the message.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.34% 0.72854 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.71% 1.3137 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.61% 0.7876 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
COOL COMPANY LTD. -0.62% 80 Real-time Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.1018 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.013125 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.01% 0.68274 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pDoubleline's gundlach says for now through next fed meeting i'll…
RE
04:37pThyssenkrupp drops cash flow forecast, questions steel plans due to Ukraine
RE
04:35pBiden administration approves more LNG exports to Europe
RE
04:34pDoubleline's gundlach says investors should think about investin…
RE
04:34pAir Lease says Russian law on leased jets could help in claiming insurance
RE
04:32pMexico must enact reform to boost productivity, says World Bank
RE
04:32pSaudi central bank increases key rates by 25 basis points
RE
04:31pDoubleline's gundlach says the two year treasury could be near t…
RE
04:28pDeepfake footage purports to show Ukrainian president capitulating
RE
04:24pUkraine says Russia strikes Mariupol theatre sheltering residents, Moscow denies attack
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street closes higher after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
2Wall Street stocks, U.S. yields rise after Fed rate hike
3History shows stocks can weather rate hike cycle
4Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
5WRAPUP 6-Fed hikes interest rates, signals aggressive fight to curb inf..

HOT NEWS