Fed split on whether to stay patient or get aggressive on inflation

* Fed policymakers wrestle with extent of inflation threat
* Minutes of September meeting due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers broadly agree they
can soon begin reducing their support for the economy, but are
divided over how much of a threat high inflation poses, and -
more importantly - what they might need to do about it.
Some indication of the intensity of that debate should
emerge later on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases the
minutes of its Sept. 21-22 policy meeting, at which officials
sent their clearest signal https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/fed-likely-open-bond-buying-taper-door-hedge-outlook-2021-09-22
yet that the days of crisis-era policy were numbered.
With the economy set to grow this year at its fastest pace
in decades, inflation riding well above the Fed's comfort zone
and the labor market much healed from the devastation of the
coronavirus pandemic, most policymakers believe it is prudent to
start cutting back the $120 billion in monthly asset purchases
the central bank has been making to spur the economic recovery.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month that, as long as the
job market data is "decent," he expects the wind-down of the
Fed's purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to
start next month and be complete by the middle of next year.
After a government report on Friday showing U.S. employers
added 194,000 jobs last month https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-job-growth-slows-sharply-september-unemployment-rate-falls-48-2021-10-08
, well below many economists' expectations, Fed
Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday said the employment
guidepost was "all but met," though he did not point
specifically to November for the start of the tapering of the
asset purchases.
He repeated Powell's forecast for the timing https://www.reuters.com/world/us/feds-clarida-employment-test-begin-bond-taper-all-met-2021-10-12
of the end of the "taper," and the readout of September's
policy meeting will likely cement that view. The Fed is
scheduled to release the minutes of that meeting at 2 p.m. EDT
(1800 GMT).
Most analysts expect the coming taper to be steady and
"boring," as Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harper has put
it.
Any hint in the minutes or elsewhere that policymakers plan
to speed up or slow down the taper based on the pace of the
economic recovery would mark a departure from the predictable
pattern the Fed followed in 2014, when it tapered the bond
purchases made to nurse the economy back to health after the
2007-2009 financial crisis and recession, and would be a
surprise to markets.
More likely, perhaps, is that the minutes deliver new color
around policymakers' inflation outlooks, and particularly
whether any feel they will ultimately have to sacrifice their
goal of reaching full employment in order to prevent inflation
from spiraling upward.
"I don't think most central bank leaders think they are
facing that tradeoff right now," because they think inflation
will subside, Karen Dynan, an economics professor at Harvard
University, said last week. "The choice will be relevant if we
get to next year and ... inflation is uncomfortably high."
U.S. consumer prices rose 5.4% in the 12 months through
September https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-solidly-september-2021-10-13,
the U.S. government reported on Wednesday, ratcheting up the
focus on the burden of rising costs for regular Americans and
prompting traders of interest rate futures to boost their bets
that the Fed would have to start raising interest rates sooner
than expected.
CME Group's FedWatch program, which summarizes the view
implied in rate futures, now suggests a 67% probability that the
Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate - the fed funds rate -
will be at least a quarter of a percentage point higher a year
from now, versus 50% a week ago and 29% a month ago.
The Fed has a flexible 2% inflation target.
'UNPLEASANT SITUATION'
Powell and Clarida have played down the possibility of being
forced into the uncomfortable position of raising rates before
the labor market is fully healed. Even though Fed policymakers
are about evenly divided over whether they believe rate hikes
will need to start next year or in 2023, their projections are
"entirely consistent" with the Fed's policy framework that aims
at attaining both maximum employment and stable inflation,
Clarida said on Tuesday.
But public comments from other policymakers, including the
Fed's two longest-serving regional Fed presidents, suggest that
there's an active discussion under the surface.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard worries current high
inflation could persist and get embedded in the economy,
requiring a more "aggressive" response from the central bank. He
worries inflation could stay high or go higher, and wants the
Fed to finish tapering its asset purchases early next year so it
can raise rates in spring or summer if needed.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans expects inflation to
calm down on its own as businesses work through supply
bottlenecks that are currently creating upward pressure on
prices. He counsels his colleagues to "be patient" and figures
rates don't need to start rising until late 2023.
Clarida, for his part, said on Tuesday that he sees little
sign that rising wages are feeding into an unhealthy rise in
inflation, but that "the big unknown" is how long the
price-inflating supply bottlenecks last. He did not provide his
current forecast for rate hikes.
How policymakers' disparate views shape the actual timing of
the Fed's rate hikes matters not just to those who follow and
invest in the markets but to Americans broadly, particularly the
millions who were working before the pandemic but are no longer
employed today.
If Fed policymakers feel they need to raise rates to head
off inflation before the economy has time to reach full
employment, that could cut short the recovery.
If they choose to delay rate hikes to give the labor market
more of a chance to heal but misgauge the staying power of
inflation in the meantime, they could have to ratchet rates up
sharply to make up for lost ground against inflation.
Tim Duy, an economics professor at the University of Oregon,
said it's shaping up to be an "unpleasant situation," made more
acute by uncertainty over who will lead the Fed when Powell's
term as chair ends in February, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden
has yet to say if he will reappoint Powell or choose somebody
else to lead the central bank.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir;
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)