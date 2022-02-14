Fed, split over opening rate bid, may put weight on February data

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve
officials continued sparring over how aggressively to begin
upcoming interest rate increases at their March meeting, with a
final inflation reading just ahead of the two-day session taking
on potentially outsized importance.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Monday
reiterated calls for a faster pace of Fed interest rate hikes,
saying that four strong inflation reports in a row warranted
more aggressive action and that the central bank needed to
"ratify" market expectations about its upcoming moves.
Bullard, who himself helped shape those expectations with
calls last week for a 50 basis point increase at the Fed's March
meeting, said on CNBC that the Fed's "credibility is on the
line" in its quest to bring inflation down from the current
40-year high of more than 7%.
"It was really October, November, December, January that
called into question any idea that this inflation was naturally
going to moderate in any reasonable time frame without the Fed
taking action," said Bullard, again calling for a full
percentage point of Fed rate increases by July 1. That implies
at least one hike of a half percentage point at one of the three
meetings between now and then instead of the quarter point
increases that the Fed has used in recent years.
As he spoke bond yields again rose and recent market
volatility continued. The 10-year Treasury rose back above 2%,
and the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 200 points
by late morning.
Other Fed officials have been less willing to commit to a
half-point hike, or were even concerned it could cause trouble.
In an interview on SiriusXM radio Richmond Fed President
Thomas Barkin said it was "timely" to begin raising interest
rates but said the specifics will depend on how inflation moves
in upcoming reports.
“Will it settle back down to levels more like the levels we
have seen over the last 30 years or will it not settle?” Barkin
said. “Depending on the answer you could adjust your pace or
your timing.”
Kansas City Fed President Esther George said in a Wall
Street Journal interview that she wanted a "systematic" plan to
tighten monetary policy, but was not convinced it needed to
start with a 50 basis point increase.
“It is always preferable to go gradual," George said. "Given
where we are, the uncertainties around the pandemic effects and
other things, I’d be hard-pressed to say we have got to get to
neutral really fast,” an aim that would dictate larger and more
frequent rate increases.
On Sunday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said if the
Fed is too "abrupt and aggressive" it could "have a
destabilizing effect on the very growth and price stability that
we're trying to achieve."
Daly told CBS' "Face the Nation" that after raising rates in
March the Fed could even consider pausing at its next meeting to
evaluate the economy, a contrast to the steady increases Bullard
feels will be appropriate at the Fed's March, May and June
sessions.
STAYING NIMBLE
With the Fed promising what it calls a "nimble" approach to
policy after so many pandemic-era surprises, the ultimate
decision may rest on the details of the final consumer inflation
report, due on March 10, that the central bank will receive
ahead of its meeting on the 15th and 16th of the month.
That report will show whether, as some Fed officials say
they hope and expect, the month-to-month change in prices is
easing, something several have said would allow them to tighten
policy at a slower pace.
None of the Fed's governors, and most notably Fed Chair
Jerome Powell, have spoken publicly to the matter since the
central bank's last meeting in January.
Bullard said he would defer to Powell on the sequencing of
coming rate increases. But he also said the Fed at this point
needed to "follow through" on what markets anticipate, and in
effect lock in the tighter financial conditions seen for example
in rising interest rates for two-year Treasury notes.
Powell is "very good at managing the committee," Bullard
said. But "the Fed has to follow through and ratify those
expectations that have been built into the two year, and if we
don't then it makes it appear that we are not defending" the 2%
inflation target. Since the Fed began planning tighter monetary
policy last fall the yield on the two-year note has risen from
near zero to 1.6% as of Monday morning, roughly where it was
before the pandemic.
"I think my position is a good one and I will try to
convince my colleagues," said Bullard, a voting member on Fed
policy this year.
