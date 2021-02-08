Fed to weave 'inescapable' climate change risk into bank oversight

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is
beginning to incorporate the impacts of global warming into its
regulatory writ, following in the footsteps of its global peers,
according to a paper published Monday by the San Francisco Fed.
In a pair of reports issued late last year, the U.S. central
bank signaled its intent to measure, analyze, and respond to
climate-related risks as part of its oversight of individual
banks as well as of the broader financial system.
The paper published Monday laid out the thinking behind the
inclusion of climate-related risks in the two reports, one on
supervision and regulation, and the other on financial
stability.
That included a sharper understanding of the potential
effect of climate hazards on bank-held assets, as well as the
vulnerability of the overall financial system to abrupt shifts
in asset prices if risk perceptions change suddenly.
"The effects of climate change are inescapable and include
far-reaching economic and financial consequences for many
households and businesses," San Francisco Fed economist Glenn
Rudebusch wrote in the regional Fed bank's latest Economic
Letter.
In response, he wrote, the Fed is moving to incorporate
climate risk into both its microprudential and macroprudential
oversight of banks, using tools that could include climate
scenario analysis and climate stress tests to measure the
banking system's vulnerability to climate-related losses.
The Fed last year joined the Network of Central Banks and
Supervisors for Greening the Financial System, after for many
years staying on the sidelines as other central banks pushed to
use their regulatory and research clout to deal with the effects
of global warming.
Some U.S. lawmakers, largely Republicans, have been critical
of any moves by the Fed to impose climate-oriented regulations
on banks, saying they could make it difficult for oil and gas
companies to access capital, and warning that jobs and economic
growth could suffer as a result. Meanwhile President Joe Biden
has made efforts to fight climate change a pillar of his new
administration.
Rudebusch's paper Monday made the case that the economic and
financial fallout from climate change is already in train, in
the form for instance of destructive storms and sea level rise
eroding the value of coastal real estate, and of threats to the
profitability of the energy sector as governments and businesses
move to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
"The bottom line is that every future scenario includes
climate-related financial risk, though the level and form of the
underlying uncertainty vary," he wrote, adding that central
banks, including the Fed, have made progress on identifying and
managing those financial risks.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)