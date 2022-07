"We know that we have to, and we will, get inflation back down," Kashkari said in Helena, Montana on Thursday. The bank distributed a recording https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHe9fSezBsY of his remarks on Friday. "We don't know" if a recession will follow from the Fed's aggressive rate hikes, he said. "Whether this actually leads to a recession or not is going to depend on, do we get help on the supply side?"

