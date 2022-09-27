Fed 'united,' moving at 'appropriately aggressive' pace -Kashkari

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank
President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said U.S. central bankers are
united in their determination to do what needs to be done to
bring inflation down, and financial markets understand that.
"There's a lot of tightening in the pipeline," Kashkari said
in a WSJ Live interview, referring to interest rate hikes
already delivered but still to have their effect on the U.S.
economy and on price pressures.
"We are committed to restoring price stability, but we also
recognize, given these lags, there is the risk of overdoing it
on the front end, and so I think we are moving at an
appropriately aggressive pace."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Chris Reese)