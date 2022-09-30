Fed united on inflation front as Brainard rejects early rate cuts

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's No.
2 official on Friday added her full endorsement of the U.S.
central bank's higher-for-longer game plan for interest rates to
curb inflation that new data shows is still running at more than
three times policymakers' 2% target.
In her first public remarks since the Fed's decision last
week to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a
percentage point for a third straight time, Fed Vice Chair Lael
Brainard said: "Monetary policy is focused on restoring price
stability in a high-inflation environment."
"It will take time for the full effect of tighter financial
conditions" caused by rate rises to work its way through the
economy and lower price pressures, Brainard said in a speech to
a New York Fed conference focused on financial stability and
monetary policy.
As that process plays out, "monetary policy will need to be
restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is
moving back to target. For these reasons, we are committed to
avoiding pulling back prematurely."
Brainard said it was far too soon to declare victory over
price pressures. "Inflation is very high in the United States
and abroad, and the risk of additional inflationary shocks
cannot be ruled out."
Fed officials have continued in the past week to beat the
drum for an aggressive campaign to lower the highest levels of
inflation seen in the United States in 40 years. The central
bank's policy rate is now in the 3.00%-3.25% range, a full 3
percentage points higher than where it was at the start of 2022,
and policymakers have penciled in more rate rises later this
year and in 2023.
Brainard's remarks indicate she is in stride with her Fed
colleagues who have said they must see clear evidence of slowing
inflation before they let up on the policy tightening.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in an interview
on Newsy, an online news program, that lowering inflation is the
central bank's main mission, adding that "before we get ahead of
ourselves and worry about recession, I think we should just get
the economy slowing in the way that we need to" bring down
inflation.
Speaking separately, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin
said he was more worried about inflation becoming sticky than in
the prospect that the central bank had pushed too hard with its
rate hikes.
"At this point the risk of inflation festering feels like a
bigger risk than inflation coming down on its own and us having
oversteered," Barkin said in comments to reporters after remarks
to business officials in Virginia.
INFLATION STILL ELEVATED
The Fed officials' remarks coincided with the release of the
latest reading of the Fed's preferred measure of inflation,
which showed price pressures remain a problem.
The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2%
in August from the same month a year ago, a small moderation
from the 6.4% year-over-year increase seen in July. But when
stripped of food and energy costs, the index increased 4.9% from
August 2021, versus the 4.7% year-over-year rise seen in the
month before.
A separate inflation measure released by the Dallas Fed on
Friday that excludes items with the largest price swings also
rose in August, a sign that price pressures remained broad
throughout the economy.
The inflation data matched other recent reports that showed
a broadening of underlying inflation in the U.S. economy, which
should keep the Fed on track for aggressive rate rises in the
coming months.
That said, there was some positive news in the outlook for
price pressures. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment
survey for September found that the public's projected
five-year-ahead inflation outlook cooled.
"Inflation expectations are likely to remain relatively
unstable in the months ahead, as consumer uncertainty over these
expectations remained high and is unlikely to wane in the face
of continued global pressures on inflation," the Michigan survey
said.
Fed officials believe where inflation now stands is strongly
influenced by its expected path. Officials have said the
relative stability of long-term inflation expectations shows
public confidence that the central bank will eventually get
inflation back to its 2% target.
In her remarks on Friday, Brainard noted the destination
point of Fed rate hikes is not clear at this time.
"Uncertainty is currently high, and there are a range of
estimates around the appropriate destination of the target range
for the cycle," she said. The Fed will have to feel its way
forward and see how its rate rises work through the economy, and
will act "deliberately and in a data-dependent manner" with
future policy actions.
Brainard also took stock of the potential for "cross-border
spillovers and spillbacks" as the Fed and other major central
banks ratchet up interest rates to combat inflation.
Financial markets across the world have been facing high
levels of volatility, particularly this week, and the dollar's
value against key currencies has surged, fueling concern that
the Fed's domestic mission could cause major problems elsewhere.
Brainard said the Fed is closely watching how its policy
actions affect the global economy and financial system, adding
that Fed officials and policymakers in other nations are in
contact.
"We are attentive to financial vulnerabilities that could be
exacerbated by the advent of additional adverse shocks," said
Brainard, a former top U.S. Treasury official in charge of
international issues.
She also laid out areas where parts of the world could run
into trouble, but did not say that any particular problems
appeared imminent or of a magnitude that would change the Fed's
current monetary policy path.
