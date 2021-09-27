Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed will allow labor markets to 'run their course': Bostic

09/27/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin

(Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic on Monday reiterated the U.S. central bank's commitment to making sure every American who wants a job can have one.

"Without clear data demonstrating that an inflationary problem has arrived and is likely to last, we will allow labor markets to run their course, which can further our pursuit of long-run maximum employment," Bostic said in an essay released late in the day.

Though recent data shows inflation has been rising, long-run expectations remain "reasonably" near the Fed's 2% goal. "I am not convinced we are staring down a lengthy bout of troublesome, fundamental price inflation," he said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.29% 0.72861 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.36997 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.20% 0.79169 Delayed Quote.0.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.22% 1.1698 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013539 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.70097 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pRefinitiv agrees to pay a civil penalty of $650,000 for failing to report certain swap data -CFTC
RE
05:54pU.S. environment agency urged by 21 states to toughen vehicle emissions rewrite
RE
05:49pFED WILL ALLOW LABOR MARKETS TO 'RUN THEIR COURSE' : Bostic
RE
05:39pChile cenbank to decide on roll-out of digital currency in 2022
RE
05:37pGM backs vehicle emissions reductions goals in EPA proposal
RE
05:34pDogecoin Lost 3.36% to $0.201 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 3.67% to $2974.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 2.09% to $42695.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% to 87.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1696 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
2Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
5As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more

HOT NEWS