FedEx profit rises as volume softens, shares up

LOS ANGELES, June 23 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp reported
higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, despite persistent labor
woes and softening demand in its Ground unit that handles the
bulk of its e-commerce home deliveries and drives the company's
growth.
Shares in the company, which are down roughly 20% from a
year ago, jumped 3.7% to $236.52 in extended trading.
Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx's adjusted net income for the
fiscal fourth quarter ended May 31 was $1.8 billion, or $6.87
per share, up from $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue grew to $24.4 billion from $22.6 billion a year
earlier, boosted in part by fuel surcharges.
FedEx issued a full-year forecast for earnings per share of
$22.50 to $24.50 excluding items. It set capital spending at
$6.8 billion, with a priority on investments to improve
efficiency, increase automation and modernize vehicles and
facilities.
Last week, FedEx expanded its board under a cooperation
agreement with activist investor D.E. Shaw Group, which has a 1%
stake in the company.
