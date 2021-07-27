Federal Construction Contractor Relocates Headquarters, Adding 40+ New High-Wage Jobs

Conti Federal Services provides some of the most demanding and complex construction projects for the U.S. Federal Government globally

Conti Federal Services, a federal construction and engineering contractor, chose Orlando for its new headquarters and is now located in the Central Florida Research Park, the sixth largest in the U.S. The company plans to hire more than 40 new, high-wage jobs in the region over the next four years. Positions will pay about 150 percent of the average wage in Orange County. The company moved its headquarters from New Jersey and is currently hiring to fill roles in Central Florida.

“Because of our pro-business environment, Florida is one of the top destinations for business relocation in the country,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We’re proud to welcome Conti Federal Services to Orlando, where they will play a vital role in Central Florida’s economic development.”

“As we looked for a new home for the Conti Federal team, we wanted to work with a partner with the same core values – integrity, honesty and a desire to make every deal a win-win for both sides,” said Peter Ceribelli, CEO of Conti Federal. “The Orlando region proved itself to be that partner - sharing with us a history of supporting the national defense industry and a commitment to developing the next generation of engineering and construction talent. We look forward to being part of the Orlando community and an active participant in the development of opportunities and growth for the region overall.”

Some of Conti Federal’s notable projects include the construction of temporary COVID hospitals in New Jersey and St. Croix, multiple F-35 fighter jet Hardened Aircraft Shelters in Israel, levee and flood infrastructure projects in New Orleans, and emergency housing for hurricane-displaced residents in the Florida Panhandle.

“Conti Federal is the newest addition in a line of corporate relocations that recognize the ease of doing business here,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, president and CEO of Enterprise Florida. “We welcome this great company and the contribution they will make to the state’s economy and creation of good-paying jobs.”

Like Conti Federal, Orlando has strong ties to the U.S. defense sector, in particular the billions of dollars in defense contracts that flow through the region. Orlando was able to offer a variety of real estate options for the company and easy access to a number of local universities, which Conti Federal looks forward to partnering with to form internship, co-op, and alumni development programs.

“Conti Federal’s decision to locate here illustrates the intersection of our community’s aptitude for both construction and defense-related capabilities,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Conti Federal builds infrastructure that will support our nation for years to come, and we are proud to say these projects will have originated here in Orange County.”

The Orlando Economic Partnership worked with Enterprise Florida, Orange County Government, CareerSource Central Florida, Foundry and CBRE to make the case for the region as the best place for Conti Federal’s new headquarters. The Partnership provided Conti Federal with in-depth information on the Orlando market and assisted the company in its search.

“It’s great to see that companies like Conti Federal recognize Orlando’s roots in aerospace and innovation,” said Partnership president and CEO Tim Giuliani. “We welcome them to Orlando’s ranks of innovative companies and look forward to their continued growth as part of our region.”

Conti Federal began to move team members into its new offices in May 2021 and is hiring for new key roles in Orlando at https://www.contifederal.com/careers.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back 115 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in disaster preparedness and recovery, classified and secure construction, critical infrastructure and environmental remediation. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.

About the Orlando Economic Partnership

The Orlando Economic Partnership (the Partnership) is a public-private, not-for-profit economic and community development organization that works to advance broad-based prosperity by strengthening Orlando’s economy, amplifying Orlando’s story, championing regional priorities, empowering community leaders and building a brilliant region. These five foundational objectives serve to improve the region’s competitiveness while responding to the needs of communities, residents and businesses.

