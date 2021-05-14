Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Court Orders Virginia Resident to Pay More Than $5 Million for Futures and Options Fraud

05/14/2021 | 05:27pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release Number 8388-21 Federal Court Orders Virginia Resident to Pay More Than $5 Million for Futures and Options Fraud

May 14, 2021

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced today that Judge John A. Gibney, Jr., of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia entered a Consent Order for Permanent Injunction, Restitution and Ancillary Equitable Relief against defendant Leonard J. Cipolla finding, among other things, that Cipolla fraudulently solicited individuals to place funds in a commodity pool to trade futures and options while misappropriating more than $5 million of the money he was given to trade. The order requires that Cipolla pay restitution of $5,102,283.51 and imposes permanent trading and registration bans.

The order resolves a CFTC action against Cipolla filed in the Eastern District of Virginia on September 19, 2019. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8020-19] Litigation against Cipolla's company, Tate Street Trading, Inc., continues.

Case Background

According to the order, and as Cipolla admitted, from June 2009 through April 2019, Cipolla fraudulently solicited and received approximately $7,096,303 from pool participants in connection with futures and options pooled trading. The order also found that Cipolla misappropriated more than $2.5 million for business expenses or personal use and made more than $3 million in Ponzi-like payments to pool participants.

Despite having accepted approximately $7,096,303 from pool participants, the order found that Cipolla transferred only approximately $1,462,834 into Tate Street's trading accounts. While Cipolla typically promised pool participants substantial returns, his actual trading between June 2009 and April 2019 was profitable in only two years and resulted in cumulative net losses of approximately $1,462,305. The order also found that Cipolla provided statements to pool participants that did not accurately reflect their trading results.

Parallel Criminal Action

In a separate, parallel criminal action, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia previously announced that Cipolla pleaded guilty to mail fraud and acting as an unregistered commodity pool operator in connection with the scheme. On July 1, 2020, Cipolla was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution to victims. [See United States v. Leonard J. Cipolla, Case No. 3:19-cr-00126, ECF No. 40 (E.D. Va. Jul. 1, 2020)]

The CFTC cautions that orders requiring repayment of funds to victims may not result in the recovery of any money lost because the wrongdoers may not have sufficient funds or assets. The CFTC will continue to fight vigorously for the protection of customers and to ensure the wrongdoers are held accountable.

The CFTC appreciates the cooperation and assistance of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia in this matter.

The Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this case are James A. Garcia, Michael Loconte, James Deacon, Erica Bodin and Rick Glaser.

*****

Customers and other individuals can report suspicious activities or information, such as possible violations of commodity trading laws, to the Division of Enforcement via a toll-free hotline 866-FON-CFTC (866-366-2382), file a tip or complaint online, or contact the Whistleblower Office. Whistleblowers are eligible to receive between 10 and 30 percent of the monetary sanctions collected paid from the Customer Protection Fund financed through monetary sanctions paid to the CFTC by violators of the Commodity Exchange Act.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:26:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pBEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Exempted connected transaction acquisition of additional 20.21% equity interest in beijing enterprises wind power generation company limited*
PU
12:37pSANDMARTIN INTERNATIONAL  : Proxy form for special general meeting to be held on 9 june 2021
PU
12:37pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS  : is the Triad's No. 1 Best Place to Work for a Third Consecutive Year
PU
12:37pAEGION CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:36pSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
12:36pNEPT FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action - NEPT
PR
12:35pWUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN  : (1) proposed re-election of retiring directors (2) proposed election of new director (3) connected transaction involving grant of restricted shares to connected persons pursuant to specific mandate (4) proposed grant of general mandates to issue shares and to repurchase shares and (5) notice of annual general meeting
PU
12:35pHYGEIA HEALTHCARE  : Major transaction in relation to the acquisition of entire equity interest in etern group ltd.
PU
12:35pCHINA SHENHUA ENERGY  : Reply slip- class meeting of the holders of h shares
PU
12:34pBIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT  : MANAGEMENT'S (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks extends recovery; dollar, bond yields dip
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS