Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Court Sanctions Australian Trader for Spoofing and Engaging in a Manipulative and Deceptive Scheme

06/11/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release Number 8395-21 Federal Court Sanctions Australian Trader for Spoofing and Engaging in a Manipulative and Deceptive Scheme

June 11, 2021

Washington, D.C.- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois entered a consent order on June 4, resolving CFTC charges that Jiongsheng Zhao, a trader based in Australia, engaged in spoofing and manipulation in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange E-mini S&P 500 futures market in violation of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations.

The order prohibits Zhao from trading in commodity interests for five years, imposes $21,000 in disgorgement, and requires Zhao to cease and desist from violating the CEA's prohibitions on spoofing and manipulation. This case was brought in connection with the Division of Enforcement's Spoofing Task Force.

The consent order resolves the CFTC's complaint filed against Zhao on January 28, 2018. [See CFTC Press Release No. 7688-18] On January 21, 2020, the CFTC resolved charges against Propex Derivatives Pty Ltd., a proprietary trading firm headquartered in Australia, in connection with Zhao's spoofing. [See CFTC Press Release No. 8105-20]

Case Background

The order finds that from at least July 2012 through at least March 2017, Zhao repeatedly engaged in manipulative or deceptive acts and practices by 'spoofing' (bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before execution). On thousands of occasions, Zhao placed an order that he wanted to execute and thereafter entered a larger order on the opposite side of the market that he intended to cancel before execution. In placing these larger spoof orders, Zhao intentionally or recklessly sent false signals of increased supply or demand designed to trick market participants into executing against the orders he wanted filled.

Parallel Criminal Action

In a separate, parallel criminal action brought by the Department of Justice, Zhao previously pleaded guilty to one count of spoofing and was sentenced on February 4, 2020 by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The Division of Enforcement acknowledges and thanks the staff of the Department of Justice Fraud Section's Commodities Fraud Group, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and the CME for their assistance.

The Division of Enforcement staff members responsible for this case are Nicholas Sloey, Allison Sizemore, Jordon Grimm, Christopher Reed, and Charles Marvine, as well as former staff member Laura Brookover.

-CFTC-

Disclaimer

CFTC - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pTOUCAN INTERACTIVE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pIndependent Grocery Pharmacies Need DIR Fee Reform Now
PU
03:51pSEADRILL  : New Finance Limited - Update on Restructuring Discussions and SeaMex Ltd. Joint Venture (Form 6-K)
PU
03:51pUNION ACQUISITION II  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51pMooney Announces Over $2 Million in Grants for Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics
PU
03:49pPACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:47pNEW YORK TIMES  : 2021 Pulitzer Prize Remarks from Dean Baquet
PU
03:45pJUNE WASDE REPORT : Ending Stocks Increase, Supply Remains Tight
PU
03:45pEMPRESAS COPEC S A  : and Belén Educa Foundation launch English tutoring program
PU
03:45pROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PCT
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Deliveries to customers - May 2021
3Four directors call for Toshiba shake-up in revolt after explosive probe
4SANNE GROUP PLC : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
5India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules

HOT NEWS