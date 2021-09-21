Log in
Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund Awards Over 200 College Scholarships for 2021-2022

09/21/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEA is pleased to announce the finalists of its 2021 merit-based scholarship competition. This year, FEEA awarded 231 scholarships, with support from our partners. Selected from over 2,400 applicants, these individuals were chosen for their outstanding academic achievements and community engagement. A full list of finalists can be found here: http://feea.org/2021finalists

The 2021 finalists represent a diverse set of academic majors and institutions of higher learning. They also hail from all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and overseas postings. The majority are children of federal employees who serve in over 90 federal departments and agencies. Others are grandchildren of retired federal employees, and federal employees themselves.

FEEA is especially grateful to the many individual donors who joined the following organizations in sponsoring this year's competition:

  • BlueCross BlueShield Federal Employee Program
  • FedPoint
  • The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)
  • National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU)
  • Professional Managers Association (PMA)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • EARGO
  • National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE)
  • The Bill Bransford Fund
  • Blacks in Government
  • The David O. "Doc" and Marian M. Cooke Memorial Scholarship
  • National Council of Social Security Management Associations (NCSSMA)
  • The National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE)
  • The Federal Managers Association (FMA)

This program, and all FEEA's programs, are made possible by our generous individual and organizational sponsors who donate and pledge to CFC#11185 each year.

The application for the 2022 FEEA Scholarship competition will be available in October through the FEEA website, www.feea.org. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 24th, 2022, 3:00 pm EDT.

Press Contact:

Joyce Warner, Tel: 202-554-0007

Image 1: FEEA 2021-2022 Scholarship Infographic



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

FEEA 2021-2022 Scholarship Infographic

FEEA 2021-2022 Scholarship Infographic

© GlobeNewswire 2021
