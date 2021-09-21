Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund Awards Over 200 College Scholarships for 2021-2022
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEA is pleased to announce the finalists of its 2021 merit-based scholarship competition. This year, FEEA awarded 231 scholarships, with support from our partners. Selected from over 2,400 applicants, these individuals were chosen for their outstanding academic achievements and community engagement. A full list of finalists can be found here: http://feea.org/2021finalists
The 2021 finalists represent a diverse set of academic majors and institutions of higher learning. They also hail from all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and overseas postings. The majority are children of federal employees who serve in over 90 federal departments and agencies. Others are grandchildren of retired federal employees, and federal employees themselves.
FEEA is especially grateful to the many individual donors who joined the following organizations in sponsoring this year's competition: