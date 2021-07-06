Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (Form 8-K)

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant





The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (the 'Bank') obtains most of its funds from the sale of debt securities, known as consolidated obligations, in the capital markets. Consolidated obligations, which consist of bonds and discount notes, are by regulation the joint and several obligations of the eleven Federal Home Loan Banks. The Federal Home Loan Banks are regulated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (the 'Finance Agency'), and Finance Agency regulations authorize the Finance Agency to require any Federal Home Loan Bank to repay all or a portion of the principal of or interest on consolidated obligations for which another Federal Home Loan Bank is the primary obligor. Consolidated obligations are sold to the public through the Office of Finance using authorized securities dealers. Consolidated obligations are backed only by the financial resources of the eleven Federal Home Loan Banks and are not guaranteed by the United States government.





Schedule A sets forth all consolidated obligation bonds and discount notes committed to be issued by the Federal Home Loan Banks, for which the Bank is the primary obligor, on the trade dates indicated, other than discount notes with a maturity of one year or less that are issued in the ordinary course of business. Schedule A also includes any consolidated obligations with a remaining maturity in excess of one year, if any, for which we have assumed the primary repayment obligation from another Federal Home Loan Bank.





We may elect to change our method of reporting information on the issuance or assumption of consolidated obligations at any time. In reviewing the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, please note:





• although consolidated obligations issuance is material to the Bank, we have not made a judgment as to the materiality of any particular consolidated obligation or obligations;

• Schedule A does not address any interest-rate exchange agreements (or other derivative instruments) which we may enter into as a result of our asset and liability management strategies and that may be associated, directly or indirectly, with one or more of the reported consolidated obligations;

• Schedule A will not enable a reader to track changes in the total consolidated obligations outstanding for which we are the primary obligor because Schedule A generally excludes consolidated obligation discount notes with a maturity of one year or less and does not reflect whether the proceeds from the issuance of the reported consolidated obligations will be used to, among other things, replace called or maturing consolidated obligations. We will report the total consolidated obligations outstanding for which we are the primary obligor in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and

• the principal amounts reported on Schedule A represent the principal amount of the reported consolidated obligations at par, which may not correspond to the amounts reported in our financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, because the par amount does not account for, among other things, any discounts, premiums or concessions.









Schedule A





TRADE DATE CUSIP SETTLEMENT DATE MATURITY DATE NEXT PAY DATE CALL TYPE

(1) CALL STYLE

(2) RATE TYPE/RATE SUB-TYPE

(3) (4) NEXT CALL DATE COUPON PCT BANK

PAR ($) 7/1/2021 3130AN5G1 7/29/2021 7/29/2024 1/29/2022 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 10/29/2021 0.57 20,000,000 7/1/2021 3130AN5G1 7/29/2021 7/29/2024 1/29/2022 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 10/29/2021 0.57 25,000,000 7/1/2021 3130AN5H9 7/22/2021 1/22/2025 1/22/2022 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 10/22/2021 0.7 20,000,000 7/1/2021 3130AN5H9 7/22/2021 1/22/2025 1/22/2022 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 10/22/2021 0.7 25,000,000 7/1/2021 3130AN5H9 7/22/2021 1/22/2025 1/22/2022 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 10/22/2021 0.7 55,000,000





(1) Call Type Description:





Optional Principal Redemption bonds (callable bonds) may be redeemed by the Bank in whole or in part at its discretion on predetermined call dates, according to the terms of the bond.

Indexed Amortizing Notes (indexed principal redemption bonds) repay principal based on a predetermined amortization schedule or formula that is linked to the level of a certain index, according to the terms of the bond.

Scheduled Amortizing Notes repay principal based on a predetermined amortization schedule, according to the terms of the bond.





(2) Call Style Description:





Indicates whether the consolidated obligation is redeemable at the option of the Bank, and if so redeemable, the type of redemption provision. The types of redemption provisions are:

• American--redeemable continuously on and after the first redemption date and until maturity.

• Bermudan--redeemable on specified recurring dates on and after the first redemption date, until maturity.

• European--redeemable on a particular date only.

• Canary--redeemable on specified recurring dates on and after the first redemption date until a specified date prior to maturity.

• Multi-European--redeemable on particular dates only.





(3) Rate Type Description:





Conversion bonds have coupons that convert from fixed to variable, or variable to fixed, or a mix of capped coupons and non-capped coupons, or from one variable type to another, or from one U.S. or other currency index to another, according to the terms of the bond.

Fixed bonds generally pay interest at constant or stepped fixed rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Variable bonds may pay interest at different rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.













(4) Rate Sub-Type Description:





Constant bonds generally pay interest at fixed rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Step Down bonds generally pay interest at decreasing fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Step Up bonds generally pay interest at increasing fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Step Up/Down bonds generally pay interest at various fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Zero Coupon bonds earn a fixed yield to maturity or the optional principal redemption date, according to the terms of the bond, with principal and interest paid at maturity or upon redemption to the extent exercised prior to maturity.

Capped Floater bonds have an interest rate that cannot exceed a stated or calculated ceiling, according to the terms of the bond.

Dual Index Floater bonds have an interest rate determined by two or more indices, according to the terms of the bond.

Leveraged/Deleveraged bonds pay interest based on a formula that includes an expressed multiplier, according to the terms of the bond: multiplier > 1 = leveraged; multiplier

Inverse Floater bonds have an interest rate that increases as an index declines and decreases as an index rises, according to the terms of the bond.

Stepped Floater bonds pay interest based on an increasing spread over an index, according to the terms of the bond.

Range bonds may pay interest at different rates depending upon whether a specified index is inside or outside a specified range, according to the terms of the bond.

Single Index Floater bonds pay interest at a rate that increases as an index rises and decreases as an index declines, according to the terms of the bond.

Ratchet Floater bonds pay interest subject to increasing floors, according to the terms of the bond, such that subsequent coupons may not be lower than the previous coupon.



